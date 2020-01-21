SEMINOLE — City Manager Ann Toney-Deal debuted a new jingle celebrating Seminole’s 50th anniversary of incorporation this year during the Jan. 14 City Council meeting.
The jingle was written by Cary Reich, a Seminole resident and owner of Sound Branding Ideas, who donated his services for the project.
“He met with the (50th Anniversary Celebration Committee) and it was amazing how he developed this,” she said.
Reich recorded several versions of the song for various uses, such as radio and television ads, and to be played when someone is put on hold after calling Seminole City Hall. Toney-Deal played the full version at the council meeting.
“We hope to have everyone going around Seminole and singing that,” she said. “It’s very catchy. We played it a couple of times for the committee and we’re already walking around humming it.”
The city celebrates 50 years with a full schedule of monthly events in 2020. For a complete list of upcoming 50th anniversary events, visit myseminole.com.