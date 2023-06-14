SEMINOLE — There’s now a fifth Clear Sky, the successful local restaurant group boasting diverse food-and-beverage menus.
Clear Sky on Park recently opened in a space once occupied by Spoto’s and before that 3 Olives. Early patrons seemed pleased.
“We’ve been waiting for a place we can hang out after work,” said Diane Bartulis, a hair stylist at nearby Salon 131.
Located in the Portabello Square Shopping Center, 13079 Park Blvd., Clear Sky on Park was created by owner and veteran restaurateur Dan Shouvlin. Clear Sky restaurants are known for craft beers, imaginative cocktails and eclectic menus.
“We’re excited about our newest locations, another chef-driven restaurant that will serve coastal fusion foods with an Asian/Latin flair,” said its director of operations, Greg Lore, in between checking in on server training and work on interior flourishes. “We’ve had a lot of success and awards for our cuisine. Clear Sky Beachside Café opened 15 years ago, followed by Dunedin’s Clear Sky Draught Haus, then Clear Sky on Cleveland (downtown Clearwater), and most recently Palm Harbor’s Clear Sky Club Haus.”
The nautical-themed restaurant is 6,000 square feet with a 200-person occupancy. There is a dining room that doubles as a private party space that can seat 45, a main dining room that can seat 70 and a bar with 20-plus taps and TVs.
The bar area features a glass wine room and a teal-and-blue top on the large square bar. It’s all illuminated by natural light from the windows, set in blue roll-up garage doors that open to an alfresco patio. There are blue-upholstered chairs and booths, an oyster chandelier and fish murals.
Clear Sky on Park’s chef is Tarpon Springs native Alex Ulgenalp, who returns home to Pinellas County after running his own restaurant in Nantucket.
“I’ve been working in the Dunedin restaurant, training and testing out dishes,” said Ulgenalp, who is excited to whip up menu items featuring Clear Sky favorites and his recipes as well.
Offerings include empanadas, chicken tamales, street corn, Baja fried grouper and carnitas tacos (or bowls), Peruvian style roasted chicken and a Picanha entrée (charbroiled sirloin cap, Mexican hash and mixed veggies).
Asian-inspired fare includes dumplings, tuna and crispy rice with eel sauces, chicken Yakitori, Korean pork belly tacos, bahn mi sliders and Thai mango salad.
In addition to sharable appetizers, sushi, burgers, tacos and bowls, handhelds, pastas, salads, flatbreads, pizza, soups and entrees, there are many veggie options (guacamole bites, margherita flatbread four cheese and portabella pizza, curry, bruschetta, veggie tacos, black bean burger) and a gluten free bun for burgers.
Clear Sky’s wine, beer and cocktail menu features imports, domestics and crafts in bottles, cans and drafts including local favorites TBBC, Cigar City, 3 Daughters and 7venth Sun.
Opening initially 4-10 p.m. for dinner Sunday-through-Thursday and 4 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, the restaurant eventually plans to offer breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Happy hour is Monday through Friday 2-6 p.m., with discounts on selected beers, wine and cocktails.
For more information, visit clearskyonpark.com or call 727-290-9030.