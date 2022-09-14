Pinellas County commissioners unanimously approved a $1.7 million loan to help pay for increased development costs at Valor Preserve, a planned 64-unit multi-family affordable rental complex in Seminole.
The loan, approved on Sept. 8, comes from state housing initiatives partnerships set aside for construction.
Pinellas County Housing Authority is co-developing a 62-plus senior community with Norstar Development USA, headquartered in Tampa. It will serve disabled residents and military veterans.
PCHA paid almost $1.4 million for the 13-acre site at 9575 Seminole Blvd. on Lake Seminole in 2013 with the intent of developing it into the first designated affordable housing project in the city.
At the time, the city offered density bonuses that allowed developers to spread costs over more units. However, the city updated its development code in 2017 and removed the density bonus. In addition, PCHA requested a rezoning and land use amendment, which reduced the amount of developable land outside the coastal high hazard line to 5.99 acres. The property could only support 65 units of affordable housing instead of 100.
Most recent plans called for Valor Preserve to feature 58 single-bedroom apartments with 723 square feet of space and six two-bedroom units of 1,065 square feet. One-bedroom apartments would rent for $792 a month, two bedrooms for $949. To be eligible to live at Valor Preserve, residents must earn at or below 60% of the area’s median income, or $31,020 for one-person household.
Late last year, Seminole City Council said no to Norstar and PCHA’s plans due to density, parking and concerns about the wetlands. Some city leaders said there was a better use for water-front property.
Neighbors spoke out against the project due to potential increases in traffic, runoff from storms and possible sewer overloads. Others were worried about an increase in crime. Then in December 2021, the city council voted against the plan, and it seemed the fight was over.
However, in June 2022, PCHA and Norstar submitted revised plans to the city’s Development Review Board, which unanimously approved them upon recommendation from staff. The revisions resolved most of the issues the council was opposed to, including the required parking spaces, and minimums for space between structures.
County staff then noted that a land-use restriction agreement would be required, restricting 10 units to households at or below 50% of area median income — which is $28,750 for a one-person household — and three units to households at or below 60% AMI. In addition, three of the 13 units must be set aside for special needs households.
The other remaining issue was the increased cost brought about due to construction delays, which was resolved by the loan from the county.
According to county staff, the final cost for the project will be $29.9 million.
