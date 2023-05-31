SEMINOLE — Just ahead of budget season, the city is losing its finance director.
In remarks at the start of a May 23 meeting of City Council, Mayor Leslie Waters revealed that city Finance Director Allison Broihier will be leaving her post on June 9, having accepted a job in her home state of Michigan.
Just over five years in her Seminole position, Broihier at the meeting was presented with a Distinguished Budget plaque from the Government Finance Officers Association. The city finance department has drawn that recognition in each of the past 10 years.
Broihier served as Dunedin’s budget manager for three and a half years before coming to Seminole, and before that she was a management analyst for the city of Largo.
Her new position will be budget and pension manager for West Bloomfield Township, Michigan.
“I feel very honored that I’ve been able to serve as the finance director for the Seminole community, and I will certainly stay in touch with all my friends and Florida family after almost 20 years here,” Broihier told Tampa Bay Newspapers. “So, I’m not going to disappear — it gets kind of cold in Michigan.”
The city has advertised for applicants to succeed Broihier. Depending on the type of applications received, the job might be expanded into a director of administration position, with expanded supervisory duties, City Manager Ann Toney-Deal said. Both job listings were posted to the city website in mid-May but only one hire will be made, she noted.
Ideally, the city will try to get someone in place prior to a 2023-24 budget workshop set for Friday, July 21. The city’s current fiscal year ends Sept. 30.
The city also has been interviewing candidates for fire chief. Seminole Fire Rescue is currently headed by interim Chief Bill Morelli, who is among the candidates being considered for full-time appointment.
Heather Burford had held the job for nine years until being forced to resign in January.
Another city department head, Community Development Director Mark Ely, retired last June. His successor — Wesley Wright, formerly planning manager in St. Pete Beach — was named to the job two weeks prior to Ely’s exit.
Vehicle turnovers
Also at the meeting, the council finalized its previously discussed plan to boost the current city budget by $1.2 million to allow for carryover revenue from the previous fiscal year to pay for several fiscal 2023 expenditures, including a bunch of equipment purchases for various departments and operations. And in a related move, council members voted 5-0 to declare several items as “surplus” and have them tagged for sell-off.
Those include a 2009 Ford Escape, a 2011 Ford Ranger, a 2011 Ford Goshen 12-passenger coach bus and a 2009 John Deere mower. City employees will be allowed to bid on the items.
“When we purchase new vehicles, we try very hard to get rid of the vehicles we no longer need,” Toney-Deal said.
Council members Chris Burke and Trish Springer were absent from the meeting and didn’t participate in the evening’s voting.
Cybersecurity grant
Council members in attendance also voted unanimously to enter an arrangement through which the state will coordinate its cybersecurity needs.
The agreement is covered under the state’s Local Government Cybersecurity Grant Program. The city was notified earlier this month of its acceptance into the program, which will provide a security operations platform, an email security solution, an email security software, incident response assistance and training.
The plan covers the procurement of services and coordination of technical meetings to determine an implementation schedule.
Toney-Deal said conservative estimates show the city should receive upward of $5,300 in annual value from the “in-kind services” grant. The grant will run for an initial two-year period.
Council’s next regular bimonthly meeting with be held on Tuesday, June 13, at 6 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers. Just before that session, a brief workshop will be held in the same chambers to update council members on negotiations with the county regarding a possible city role in programming ball fields at the Seminole Youth Athletic Association Complex.