SEMINOLE — Park Boulevard could look less like a parking lot at rush hour, if the City Council gets its way.
On July 12, the council heard a presentation by Pinellas County’s transportation division director, Tom Washburn, regarding possible recent and planned safety improvements along the busy thoroughfare. Afterwards, council members peppered Washburn with questions about abiding concerns over traffic congestion and safety issues.
“The safety stuff that you showed us is great, but it does nothing at all to alleviate the congestion,” council member Chris Burke said.
Rush-hour conditions along Park in particular are a “nightmare,” he said, adding, “It’s a parking lot, day after day after day.”
The council wants to make safety improvements along Park, but it also wants better synchronized traffic lights along Park and any other improvements that can keep the cars and trucks moving more smoothly along all city streets.
A county-maintained roadway, Park bears the heaviest traffic loads in the city, along with Seminole Boulevard, and the intersection of the two streets is its most congested, particularly at morning and evening rush hours. The council occasionally has made moves to try to help retail establishments along the roadways deal with customer traffic, but council members and staff repeatedly have stated that dramatic improvements in traffic flow are impossible without better syncing of traffic signals.
Burke, whose full-time job is with the Largo Police Department, recalled that county transportation officials promised a few years ago that traffic flow in Seminole would improve once its “intelligent traffic-management system” came online. That seems not to be the case, he said.
In reply, Washburn said the system is capable of making great contributions to improved traffic flow, but it requires a long period of data collection initially before optimum traffic-light synchronization can be achieved. That’s because peak traffic times tend to change for seasonal and other reasons, which necessitates a lot of complex adjustments, he said.
“We’re aware of the issues,” Washburn stressed. “From the county’s perspective, we appreciate the feedback.”
He added that improvements should become more apparent as additional upgrades are completed and the traffic-management system matures.
Council member Roger Edelman, citing problems at various intersections, suggested some tweaks in signals and signage.
Vice Mayor Jim Olliver said: “We’re not here to shoot the messenger, but we want you to hear the frustration that we’re hearing from our constituents. That’s the No. 1 issue — ‘Is there something you can do about the traffic?’”
Pinellas’ deputy administrator, Jill Silverboard, who accompanied Washburn to the meeting, emphasized that she also would be available to liaison with council members and staff over city traffic-management solutions.
“I understand the concerns,” Silverboard said.
In his initial presentation, Washburn said road-safety improvements over the past several years include new LED street lighting, sidewalk repairs, and fiber-optic and video installations.
Looking ahead, he noted that several traffic light placements will be changed from overhead wire to mast-arm installations. A new crosswalk also is planned at Seminole Elementary School.
Wells Houser, again
In a regular council meeting preceding the workshop, the council voted 6-0 to enter into a five-year agreement for annual auditing services with Wells, Houser & Schatzel of St. Petersburg — the same firm that’s been providing those services for more than 20 years. Council member Trish Springer was absent from the meeting.
Under the agreement, the cost for basic auditing services will be set at $153,000, the lowest bid for basic services among the three proposals received. The pact also sets rates for any possible add-on services, if needed.
Council members, acting under the designation of an auditor selection committee, last month heard from Wells Houser and two other firms that had sought the auditing work.
Also at the meeting, the council voted 6-0 to accept site plans for a redevelopment project by Trinity-based Gulfwind Homes, dubbed The Towns at Long Bayou. Plans call for the construction of 34 townhouses on a 4.5-acre tract, situated just off Park Boulevard at Starkey Road.