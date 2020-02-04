SEMINOLE – Two weeks after their home was lost to not one, but two fires, the Seminole community continues to rally around Richard and April Bickart.
“We lost everything,” April said. “I can’t express how thankful we are for all the help and support. If it wasn’t for the donations, cash, toiletries, hugs, words of kindness, I don’t know. It means a lot. I didn’t even know we knew that many people.”
April first smelled smoke not long after her husband left for the DMV around 8 a.m. on Jan. 13. Within minutes, the garage of their home located at 11952 104th Court was ablaze.
After calling 9-1-1, she frantically tried to reach Richard with no success. As the flames grew, she abandoned her efforts to contact him and focused on getting her dog, Nikki, a border collie hiding from the fire, and the couple’s two birds out safely.
Richard had left his phone in the car and didn’t see the missed calls and text messages until he exited the DMV.
“I got home in, like, seven minutes,” he said. “There were at least 10 fire trucks in front of my house and the police were blocking the road. They wouldn’t let me through. But I pushed them out of the way and ran to April. I just wanted to see her face.”
By the time he returned home, gas canisters stored in the garage had exploded and the car had caught fire.
“The car melted,” April said. “The horn went off and wouldn’t stop. It was crazy.”
Firefighters from Seminole Fire Rescue, Largo Fire Rescue and Pinellas Suncoast Fire & Rescue contained the fire by 3 p.m.
In a daze, the couple grabbed a few items and made plans to return the next day to salvage what they could. That night, they stayed with April’s brother in Largo.
In the early morning hours of Jan. 14, the texts started coming in from their neighbors: The fire reignited and their home was in flames again. The Bickarts rushed to the scene before 5 a.m.
“I thought it was a joke. I couldn’t believe it,” Richard said. “The same crew that was there the day before responded. They looked at me and said, ‘We didn’t want to see you again.’”
This time, they lost everything.
“There’s nothing left,” April said. “We were packing from Christmas and redecorating, and doing a few other things around the house, so we already had a lot packed in boxes. It would have been easy after that first fire to grab those boxes and put them in storage somewhere. But that second fire destroyed everything we had left. Any clothes I had that were salvageable were shot. Everything is gone.”
Richard added, “There was just too much damage. Everything was burnt.”
Seminole Fire Rescue Chief Heather Burford said “rekindles are really embarrassing in our industry,” adding that the second fire “was one of those unfortunate things.”
She said, “Chances are something was caught by the wind, picked up and smoldered.”
The Bickarts lived in their 104th Court home for 21 years but have resided in the area much longer than that.
They each moved, separately, to Pinellas County in 1981, Richard from California, April from upstate New York. Both found work in area bars and restaurants, and have worked in the hospitality industry for decades. In fact, they met at the Baypointe Supper Club.
In recent years, Richard has worked at Da Sesto Italiano Ristorane e Vino in Pinellas Park. Previously, he was at the Wine Cellar in North Redington Beach for 13 years, among other restaurants.
These days, April works full-time at a Publix liquor store in Clearwater, but she still tends bar Friday evenings at Three Olives in Seminole. Other restaurants she’s worked for include Brewmasters Steakhouse and TJ’s Pizza.
Since the fire, their customers have stepped up with donations. Da Sesto’s has even organized the Richard & April Fund, adding a button to the register to make it easy for restaurant patrons to donate to the couple at checkout.
Family, friends, acquaintances and total strangers have also donated to a GoFundMe campaign organized by their neighbor Christina Holmes Broadwell.
Richard is amazed by the assistance.
“When you’ve been here 30-something years and waited on a lot of people, I guess you make a difference in their lives,” he said.
Every little bit helps, he added. The couple learned that their homeowner’s insurance hadn’t been updated in years. They’ll receive far less than they believe the home and their belongings were worth — $142,000 for the house and $14,000 “for what’s inside,” he said. “That covers a sofa, a couple of beds, a TV and the golf clubs.”
It’s not enough to rebuild on the property, which they plan to sell to the highest bidder. They’ll head north a bit, and build or purchase a home between Palm Harbor and New Port Richey, where their sons live, respectively.
“Somewhere in the middle there where we can start over fresh,” April said.
Richard hopes, if nothing else, that others hear their story and learn from it.
“I want to tell homeowners to make sure their insurance is updated,” he said. “Update it yearly or every other year, especially when you buy new stuff.”
April agreed.
“We never updated it because we just didn’t think of it, and we never thought anything like this would happen to us,” she said.
As they rebuild their lives, the couple continues to be touched by the community’s support.
“There’s a lot of good people in the world,” Richard said.
April added, “There’s especially a lot of good people around here.”
To donate to the couple, visit www.gofundme.com/f/bickart-family-seminole-area-fire-victims.