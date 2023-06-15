Blue-green algae alert issued
SEMINOLE — The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County has issued a health alert for harmful blue-green algal toxins in Lake Seminole.
The alert is in response to a water sample taken near the boat ramp on June 7. The public should exercise caution in and around Lake Seminole. Warning signs were to be posted at the boat ramp to alert park visitors.
Blue-green algae are a type of bacteria common in Florida's freshwater environments. A bloom occurs when the rapid growth of algae leads to an accumulation of individual cells that discolor water and often produce floating mats that emit unpleasant odors.
DOH-Pinellas advises residents and visitors to take the following precautions:
• Do not drink, swim, wade, or use personal watercraft or boats in waters with a visible bloom.
• Wash your skin and clothing with soap and water if you have contact with algae or discolored or smelly water.
• Keep pets away from the area. Pets should not drink water when algae blooms are present. Waters with algae blooms are not safe for animals.
• Do not cook or clean dishes with water contaminated by algae blooms. Boiling the water will not eliminate the toxins.
• Eating fillets from healthy fish caught in freshwater lakes experiencing blooms is safe. Rinse fish fillets with tap or bottled water, throw out the guts, and cook fish well.
• Do not eat shellfish in waters with algae blooms.
Some environmental factors contributing to blue-green algae blooms are sunny
days, warm water temperatures, still water conditions, and excess nutrients.
Blooms can appear year-round but are more frequent in summer and fall. Many
types of blue-green algae can produce toxins.
Report symptoms from exposure to a harmful algal bloom or any aquatic toxin to the Florida Poison Information Center. Call 1-800-222-1222 to speak to a poison specialist immediately.
Contact your veterinarian if you believe your pet has become ill after consuming or having contact with blue-green algae-contaminated water.
If you have other health questions or concerns about blue-green algae blooms, call DOH-Pinellas at 727-507-4336.
Chamber sets events
SEMINOLE — The Greater Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce has set several upcoming events.
Those include:
• Business Breakfast, June 28, 8:30-9:30 a.m.: Demolition of the American Dream, Chamber of Commerce, 9200 113th Ave. Tom Dorywalski of Taylor Insurance will discuss how the costs of prescription medications are raising insurance premiums and what the future looks like. Light breakfast will be provided. Register online at www.myseminolechamber.com or contact the Chamber at 727-392-3245.
• Ribbon Cutting and Business After Hours, June 29, 4:30 p.m.: Healthy Solutions, Chamber of Commerce, 9200 113th Ave. Register online at www.myseminolechamber.com or contact the Chamber at 727-392-3245.
• Ribbon Cutting, July 18, 4:30 p.m.: Four Seasons Preschool, 13400 Park Blvd. Register online at www.myseminolechamber.com or contact the Chamber at 727-392-3245.
Stiehler named to Dean's List
GREENCASTLE, Ind. — Reanna Stiehler from Seminole has been named to DePauw University's spring Dean's List.
The Dean's List recognizes students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.