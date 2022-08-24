SEMINOLE — Just over two months ago, Kimmy Chandler’s life changed in an instant.
As owner of FLUFF Animal Rescue in Seminole, Chandler is no stranger to difficult situations. Oftentimes, her availability to foster cats and dogs can mean the difference between life and death. It’s a heavy burden for anyone to carry.
But nothing could have prepared her for the death of her husband, Marty, just over two months ago.
“He was always my biggest supporter,” Chandler said. “I was devastated.”
Kelly McLaughlin, adoption coordinator at FLUFF, said the loss of Marty, who was in his early 50s, has left staff and volunteers bereft.
“He was a very big supporter,” she said. “Whatever Kimmy needed, he was there to help.”
It has long been the hope of the FLUFF family to create an animal sanctuary in Pinellas County that would allow the organization to house a larger number of animals from shelters and rescues in the area.
Without her husband, who was instrumental in the creation of the nonprofit rescue, Chandler said it’s been difficult to face a future without him.
But now, thanks to a $10,000 grant from Royal Neighbors of America, Chandler is closer to making her dream a reality.
Friends and volunteers gathered at a surprise party Aug. 20, where representatives from Royal Neighbors of America were on hand to present the funds to an astonished Chandler.
“I feel like this is Publishers Clearinghouse,” Chandler said after she was presented with the Nation of Neighbors grant.
Each year, $100,000 in grant money is distributed through the Royal Neighbors of America Nation of Neighbors Program. The organization is a fraternal benefit society that aids women and children through insurance coverage.
“It almost makes you cry when you see what they do there,” said RNA members engagement specialist Darcy Smith, who attended the party. “It’s all about the animals — making sure they go to the best homes.
“It’s just touching to see everything they do,” she continued.
To say Chandler was surprised would be an understatement.
“Everyone kept this from me,” Chandler. “I had no clue.”
Chandler said that most of the funds will support FLUFF’s capital campaign, A Safe Place to Paws, launched in April, which will go toward the purchase of land on which the sanctuary will be built.
“We’re hoping to find the perfect property,” Chandler said.
The foster-based organization is based in an 8,000-square-foot facility on Seminole Boulevard, which also includes a thrift store and the rescue resource center.
In the meantime, some of the money would immediately go to the purchase of cat condos, which will help separate the rescue’s animals.
Chandler said that although the past few months have been some of the hardest she’s ever faced, she feels that God has a plan for her family.
“It’s interesting how you watch pieces of a puzzle going together,” she said. “I feel like I couldn’t have orchestrated any of this myself. I can tell that God is working in all of this.
“This is such a huge blessing.”
Those who want to help can donate by visiting fluffanimalrescue.org, or shopping at its store at 9400 Seminole Blvd.