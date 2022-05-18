Monthly food pantry
LARGO — Hall Insurance Agency in conjunction with Humana and Tampa Bay Harvest provides a monthly free food pantry to residents the first Friday of every month. This is a partnership that began 1 1/2 years ago to address food insecurity within the local senior community.
Hall Insurance is at 11681 Seminole Blvd., Largo.
Aldersgate sets Vacation Bible School
SEMINOLE — Aldersgate United Methodist Church will conduct a space-themed Vacation Bible School for current kindergarten through sixth-grade children Sunday, May 29, through, Friday, June 3.
The school, which is free, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. each evening.
To sign up, text VBS to 727-391-0218 for each child participating.
For information, email Kaitlyn Skinner at kskinner@aldersgate.com.
Seminole Chamber adds events
SEMINOLE — The Greater Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a number of events during the coming weeks.
• May 26: 42nd Annual Kids Appreciation Day, 2-5 p.m., Seminole City Park.
This free event on the last day of school rewards local elementary age students for a job well done. The celebration promotes safe and healthy activities during the summer break. Hot dogs, drinks, refreshments, fun activities, and giveaways will be offered. A DJ will provide music.
• June 2: Business After Hours, 5-7 p.m. Barry Scarr Acentria Insurance, 8200 113th St. N., Suite 200, Seminole.
Members and the local business community are invited to attend for food, networking and after-5 drinks. Register online at www.myseminolechamber.com or contact the Chamber at 727-392-3245.
• June 14: Chamber 101 – A Primer to Maximize your Membership, 9-10 a.m., Seminole Chamber of Commerce, 9200 113th St., Seminole.
Members and prospective members can attend and learn what Chamber membership can do for them and their business. Register online at www.myseminolechamber.com or contact the Chamber at 727-392-3245
OHS sets youth football camp
Osceola High School is offering its inaugural Warrior Youth Football Camp for children who are completing first through eighth grades this school year. The camp will be offered Monday, June 6, through Thursday, June 9, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Cost is $150. Campers will learn techniques and fundamentals of all positions, perform agility drills, learn proper running form, develop speed development, complete competitive drills, play flag football, and receive a camp T-shirt. Campers will be honored at the first home football game of the season against Tarpon Springs on Friday, Sept. 9.
Lunch and snacks will be available for purchase, or campers can bring their own snacks. For more information, contact Cody Montgomery at montgomerch@pcsb.org.