SEMINOLE — “We are small but we are mighty.” That’s how Kasi Gonzalez describes herself and her fellow contestants of the Mrs. Florida Petite pageant.
The competition is a part of the Petite USA Pageant, which celebrates women who are 5 feet 6 inches or shorter.
Gonzalez currently holds the title of Mrs. Seminole Petite, and will face off against other hopefuls Saturday, March 18, during the Florida Petite Pageant, which includes five divisions — teen (13 to 18 years old; never married, never had children); Miss (19 to 26 years old; never married, never had children); Ms. (18 and older; unmarried, may have children, may have been previously married, if applicable); Mrs. (18 years and older; must be married); and Elite (45 years and older, may be married or unmarried, may or may not have children).
Should Gonzalez advance on Saturday, she will be crowned Mrs. Florida Petite and will move onto the national pageant in August.
A leasing agent and event coordinator at The Addison on Long Bayou, Gonzalez, a former theatre kid, said being on stage comes naturally to her.
“I’ve always loved the stage so the opportunity to be in a pageant,” she said. “I was like, let’s do it!”
Gonzalez is running on a platform of educating voters on local elections.
“That’s where real change happens,” she said. “I care about my community and that people are aware of the privilege we have in a democracy to select our leaders — they affect the roads you drive on, the schools we send our kids to and the quality of the air you breathe.”
The 5-foot, 2-inch beauty has volunteered to canvas Pinellas County to encourage voter registration for the last 10 years.
“I have no political agenda,” Gonzalez said. “I consider myself a purple voter. I don’t care what party you are with. If your politics cause the betterment of my community, that’s who I am going to vote for.
“With a title like Mrs. Florida petite, I’ll have a huge platform and a lot more people that I can reach and share that message with,” she continued.
According to the Petite USA Pageant website, the competition was founded in 2009 by Hazely Lopez-Alvarez with a vision to empower and celebrate petite beauty. Gonzalez will be one of five vying for the title of Mrs. Florida Petite.
“They are all beautiful,” she said. “They are all incredible and have great platforms and ideas. I’ve got some tough competition.”
For more information about the Florida Petite Pageant, visit www.petiteusa.com/florida.