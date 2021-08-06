SEMINOLE — The City Council has given preliminary approval to a development agreement over a 4.5-acre site at 9329 Park Blvd.
By a 7-0 vote, the council at its July 27 meeting gave approval for the developer, Gulfwind Homes, to construct a six-building complex to contain 34 two-story townhomes at the north end of Conrad Mobile Home Park.
The property is located on the south side of 78th Avenue and approximately 315 feet west of 92nd Street, according to the site plans.
The preliminary agreement includes a companion rezoning to residential-multiple family, said Mark Ely, director of community development for Seminole.
“That will allow for the single-family home and RVs located there to be removed and redeveloped,” Ely said.
A second hearing on the project is scheduled for the council’s Aug. 10 meeting.
Seminole community development staff worked with the property owner’s representative to develop project plans composed of a concept site plan, landscaping plan and building elevation.
Robert Pergolizzi, principal of Gulf Coast Consulting, provided concept site plans for the project at the meeting.
Pergolizzi represents Michael Hickmann, of Conrad RV LLC, and Michael Willenenbacher, president of Palm Harbor-based Gulfwind Homes.
“In our opinion, the site is suitable for redevelopment of 34 townhomes, and would be compatible with surrounding uses,” Pergolizzi said. “We will provide extensive building setbacks to the condominiums to the east and west and buffering for the 78th Avenue right-of-way.”
The housing project will include a six-foot high fence on the east, west and north boundaries of the complex, Pergolizzi said.
Three Seminole residents offered concerns about the proposed townhouse project.
Joan West, a resident of Seminole Country Green Condominiums, said she is concerned that increased traffic generated by the townhome complex will result in more accidents.
“I’m more worried about traffic accidents than I am COVID,” West said.
The housing complex could generate an estimated 78 cars, Pergolizzi said.
Pergolizzi said a traffic assessment conducted by his company estimates that “34 townhomes will generate 249 daily trips, of which 16 will occur in the morning peak hour, and 19 during the p.m. peak hour.”
West also voiced concern that the complex could produce potential flooding.
“We’re in a flood zone,” West said. “With the extra traffic, and the way these condominiums are built, there is a sewerage problem.”
Mike Emmons, of Aspen Circle, asked what the actual time frame will be for the construction project.
“Some of our residents have expressed concern, are you fully funded, and is there any chance that you might stop construction in the middle of it, and we’re going to have a mess for a while?” Emmons asked.
Pergolizzi said if the project were to be approved by Seminole, drainage of the site plan area would begin immediately and likely be completed the end of the year.
“For the construction of 34 townhomes, we are thinking 12-to-18 months total to get that completed,” Pergolizzi said.
Emmons also questioned how the company plans to handle the existing power lines.
Pergolizzi said the company plans to take out any “exotic trees from the power lines and putting in a very dense landscape buffer.”
William Bloom, of Buttonwood Circle, asked whether the complex would flood the area’s existing drainage ditch that runs behind the area.
“That ditch hasn’t been cleaned out and it doesn’t drain properly,” Bloom said.
In response to potential flood problems from the townhouse complex, Seminole director of development Ely said, “Under FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency), it is a flood plain, and they’ve got to meet FEMA regulations relative to the site and construction itself.”