SEMINOLE — When Seminole residents Kris and Suzanne Sahr sold their St. Pete wholesale seafood business a few years ago, the couple was gearing up to open a new seafood production company, featuring specialty items.
But, like so many businesses, when COVID hit, their plans came to an abrupt halt.
Now, two years later, the Sahrs have launched a new business — this time a little closer to their own backyard.
Just three weeks ago, the Salty Pelican Seafood Market and Smokehouse opened in what used to the old Capo De Monte Italian Market along Seminole Boulevard.
“Because our business was so weird with the closures, we thought maybe we should go retail because everyone was shopping retail and then cooking more at home,” Suzanne Sahr said. “And here we are two years later.”
Opening after a year of renovations, the market features fresh seafood and meats — a one-stop-shop for all your surf and turf needs. Crisp, clean white walls and a lack of clutter offers an easy airy and clean atmosphere for customers.
“We hope most people get that feeling when they come in,” Sahr said. “You want your food to be clean and the space to be clean.”
Sahr’s husband, Kris, was a longtime commercial fisherman, so the jump to a retail storefront was an easy decision.
“Because of his background in the community, he knows a lot of boats around here,” Sahr said, adding that the market will always feature fresh Gulf of Mexico catches, including grouper and snapper. “We fill our cases as much as we can with local, fresh fish.”
The Salty Pelican also offers customer favorites, such as Alaskan salmon and king crab, Argentine red shrimp, cod and haddock. Sahr said that in the coming months, she also hopes to offer smoked fish for purchase, including mullet and salmon.
The house specialty is its smoked fish spreads, featuring mahi mahi, salmon and tuna.
“We specialize a lot in our own line of smoked fish spreads, all made in house,” Sahr said.
The market’s turf selections include steak filets, T-bones and New York Strips.
Sahr also stocks the Salty Pelican with wine bear, Boars Head meats and cheeses, as well as crackers and cookies.
“Everything you can take home to make yourself a charcuterie board or a steak and seafood night,” she said.
The market also carries locally created seasonings and honey from How’s Your Day.
“I always try to find if something is made locally, or even in the state of Florida,” Sahr said.
Sahr said she is excited to be a part of the Seminole community.
“We’ve had so many fun people stop by,” she said. “I feel like Seminole has really rejuvenated over the last few years.”
The Salty Pelican, located at 8400 Seminole Blvd, Seminole, is open Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit ww.saltypelicanseafood.com.