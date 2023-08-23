SEMINOLE — In a surprise announcement at end of the latest City Council meeting, council member Jim Olliver resigned, effective Dec. 29, to avoid complying with stricter financial-disclosure regulations going into effect for local officials in January.
Florida legislators decided in their last session to make county and municipal elected officials adhere to the same disclosure standards as state officials.
“This is not a way to ensure accountability,” Olliver said in a written statement he read aloud at the Aug. 22 meeting. “City officials already fill out (another form), which lists all of our sources of income and assets, intangible personal property and liabilities. And we are subject to the Sunshine Law, which keeps all our discussions and actions always open for public view.”
He labeled the more elaborate disclosure form as invasive.
“It is punitive, and it is unnecessary,” said Olliver, who has served on the council for the past four years. “It is just another example of state legislative overreach, an attempt to punish cities … to weaken the government closest to the voices of the people.”
Olliver said he and his wife, Shelia, intend to move in the new year to a home now being built in Mount Dora in central Florida. Olliver, a former provost of St. Petersburg College-Seminole, has lived in Seminole since 1989, when he started working for the college.
Council member Roger Edelman, who recently decided against running for a new term in November, told Tampa Bay Newspapers after the meeting that the more-detailed disclosure requirements also figured in his decision to leave public office.
“It’s an invasion of privacy,” he said.
Edelman’s decision means that incumbent council member Jim Quinn and newcomer Ray Beliveau — as the only candidates for two open seats — have been elected automatically. Now, Olliver’s decision means that Council will have another seat come open just a month or so after Quinn and Beliveau are sworn into office in November.
Sheriff’s contract up 8%
The evening’s main agenda item saw council members vote 7-0 to extend the city’s longstanding association with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services in the city.
The city will pay the sheriff’s office $2.1 million for fiscal year 2023-24, ended Sept. 30, 2024. That’s almost 8% higher than the cost of those services in the current fiscal year.
In a report recommending approval of the new contract, city staff attributed the higher payment to the PCSO’s “cost increases for wages, retirement, fuel and insurance.”
City Manager Ann Toney-Deal said the contract’s higher cost was expected.
“I was somewhat relieved to see (the percentage increase) was in the single digits,” Toney-Deal said.
“We’ve never had a police department,” Mayor Leslie Waters said. “We’ve only had the sheriff’s department for 53 years. We’re very proud of that, and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is proud of that.”
Said council member Trish Springer: “We are really getting our money’s worth. It is a drop in the bucket for our budget.”
Council member Chris Burke, who recently retired after a long career with the Largo Police Department, said he agreed the sheriff’s office has been providing excellent services. But he added that sometime in the future the city might have to consider forming its own police department due to rising population and escalating contract costs.
“We’re going to reach an apex at some point, where it will be more economical to have our own department,” Burke said.
The new pact provides for general patrol services, a full-time community policing deputy and six school crossing guards. Deputy Alex Siem is the Sheriff Office’s current community policing designee for the city.
Over the years, there’s been little support for creating a city police department, amid broad satisfaction with PCSO services. Former council member Tom Christy — removed from office in December for attendance issues due to health problems — had long pressed city officials to consider creating a police department. But even Christy voted with his council colleagues in approving the current contract in a unanimous vote last August.
Other business
In another 7-0 vote, the council voted to reappoint Michael Estigo to a second two-year term as a resident member of the city’s Municipal Firefighters’ Pension Trust Fund Board of Trustees.
The board is made up of two firefighter members, two city resident members and a fifth member appointed by a majority vote of the other four trustees. Estigo served as the fifth board member before his appointment as a resident member in 2021.
Council members also approved — on second and final reading, without dissent — a city ordinance prohibiting unsafe structures. The ordinance grants officials the authority to “abate and remove any unsafe structures within the city.”
Additionally, there was unanimous agreement to apply for a roughly $120,000 state grant to cover costs of hiring Advanced Engineering & Design of Pinellas Park to perform a flood-vulnerability assessment for the city. Vulnerability assessments are required under a state law passed in 2021.
The council’s next regular meeting is set for Monday, Sept. 11, at 6 p.m., when there will be a first reading of the proposed city budget for FY24. The meeting date was moved forward one day from its usual second-Tuesday slot to avoid overlapping with county or school board budget hearings, as required by state law.