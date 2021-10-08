Seminole, FL (33772)

Today

An isolated thunderstorm possible this evening, then occasional showers overnight. Low 76F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

An isolated thunderstorm possible this evening, then occasional showers overnight. Low 76F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.