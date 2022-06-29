SEMINOLE – The Friends Shoppe at the Seminole Community Library will hold “pink dot” book sales during the first two weeks of July.
From July 1 to July 9, buy any book with a pink dot and get another pink dot book for free.
From July 10 to July 16, buy one pink dot book and get two pink dot books free.
The highest priced book will determine the cost; most books are priced $1. Only books with pink dots are included in the sale and will include books in all genres.
Radwan named to Dean's List at Miami University
OXFORD, Ohio – Amy Radwan of Seminole was named to the Dean's list at Miami University for the 2021-22 spring semester.
The list recognizes MU students who are ranked in the top 20% of undergraduate students within their division.
Lake Seminole Square gets nod for performance
SEMINOLE – Lake Seminole Square has received the prestigious Peak Award for performance excellence in 2021 at the Life Plan Peak Communities annual meeting in Asheville, N.C., on May 26. The award recognizes incredible operational excellence at the community.
Lake Seminole Square was recognized for being among the highest performing communities in the Healthpeak portfolio, which is managed by Life Care Services and includes over 140 communities throughout the United States.
“We are honored to have been recognized with the esteemed Peak Award for performance excellence,” said Lake Seminole Square Executive Director Josh Sutherland. “This award speaks to the continual hard work of our team in ensuring that our residents have the best possible experience at Lake Seminole Square.”
Seminole Chamber sets events
The Greater Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce has scheduled members events during June and July.
• June 30 – 10 a.m., Ribbon Cutting at Sun Up Services, 12300 Seminole Blvd. Unit C.
• July 7 – 5-7 p.m., Business After Hours, Cambria Hotel, 15015 Madeira Way, Madeira Beach
A social and networking event held every first Thursday at different Chamber member businesses. Register online at www.myseminolechamber.com or contact the Chamber at 727-392-3245.
