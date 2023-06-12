A domestic argument turned deadly early the morning of June 11 when a man shot a female family member as many as 11 times and later himself, according to officials from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.
The woman was able to walk out of the home on a leafy street in unincorporated Seminole to a neighbor’s, who then dialed 911 at approximately 1:30 a.m. An hours-long response with a SWAT team and robots ensued, prompting the closure of Park Boulevard and the suspension of morning services at a nearby church.
The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive her injuries, most of which were to the chest, with a few to the head and legs, Chief Deputy Paul Halle said.
Deputies attempted to communicate with the suspect, 65-year-old Wayne Lovell Dew, who they believe barricaded himself inside the home at 7850 134th St. N, Halle said. Dew did not surrender, according to the Sheriff’s Office, which then activated a SWAT team and negotiators to assist.
After nearly seven hours, a sheriff’s office robot sent inside the home found Dew with a single gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene and was the only person in the home, Halle said.
Police had not released the victim’s name and relation to Dew. Halle, however, said this was not the first time Dew had attacked the woman. In 2016, he was charged with felony domestic battery for choking her, he said.
In that case, according to court records, the victim identified herself as Denise Garrett, and said in a sworn affidavit that she did not want to press charges.
Garrett and Dew co-own the 134th Street North house where Sunday’s shootings occurred, according to county records.