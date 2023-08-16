SEMINOLE — Another self-storage facility could be coming to Park Boulevard.
At an Aug. 8 workshop following its regular bimonthly meeting, the City Council authorized city staff to negotiate a development agreement with the owners of a 6.2-acre property at 10890 Park Blvd. for a 90,000-square-foot, climate-controlled storage facility.
The self-storage facility — to be called Seminole Storage — would make at least a half-dozen such businesses situated along the stretch of busy roadway running between Pinellas Park and Seminole. John-Mary Enterprises Ltd. of Tampa owns the property, which sits near Park and Seminole boulevards.
John-Mary Enterprises also owns a nearby parcel bearing a busy Chick-fil-A that’s been the subject of much council discussion due to the restaurant’s impact on Park Boulevard traffic flow. There are also a Dairy Queen and an AutoZone on the tract.
For the storage business, two buildings are proposed: a one-story in the northwest corner of the site and a four-story building behind that.
“This building will have its primary access on the north side and there will be no loading bays or parking spaces located on the south side,” city staff noted in its project summary. “There will be no loading/unloading activity along the southern boundary.”
Council elections
Prior to the development workshop, council members at their regular meeting voted 7-0 to authorize the spending of roughly $32,500 to conduct a municipal election on Nov. 7 if there is a contested council race in the city.
The money would go to the office of the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections to conduct an election to fill two seats due to come open in January.
Earlier this year, council members briefly discussed moving away from odd-year municipal elections, as the city is the only municipality in Pinellas County to hold them every year, following a move by St. Petersburg to abandon the practice.
However, the Seminole council ultimately decided against the move, which would have required altering the length of some current council members’ terms during a transition.
Other business
Approved without dissent at the latest council meeting was a request by City Manager Ann Toney-Deal to make the city’s director of administration, Vince Tenaglia, acting city manager for the purpose of supervising staff should the need arise in her absence for any reason. Human Resources Director Erica Ottmann, who previously had been so-designated, was shifted to alternate status “in the case Mr. Tenaglia was not available.”
In a separate action, Tenaglia — appointed after former city finance director Allison Broihier left in May for a job in Michigan — also was named as the city’s representative on the Public Risk Management Health Insurance Trust. Broihier previously served in that capacity.
The council also voted to allow the Kiwanis Breakfast Club of Seminole to hold its ninth annual Field of Honor at City Hall. The event will feature American flags, draped with ribbons honoring individual veterans, displayed around the pond in front of City Hall and the adjacent U.S. Post Office from Nov. 1-Dec. 1. Local residents and businesses sponsor the flags.
Additionally, council members voted, again without dissent, to complete its appointment of local resident Elenna Morris to one of two seats on the city’s seven-member Recreation Advisory Board that must be filled by city youth. Morris, who has served on the Recreation Department’s Teen Activity Board for the past two years, was interviewed for the post at the council’s last meeting.
And in yet another 7-0 vote, council members on first reading approved a city prohibition against unsafe structures, granting officials the authority to “abate and remove any unsafe structures within the city.” A second and final reading of the ordinance will be on the agenda for the council’s next regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 6 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.