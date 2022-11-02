SEMINOLE — Keep up the good work.
That was the collective message for City Manager Ann Toney-Deal from the members of City Council in their annual evaluations of her job performance.
Having detailed each of their scores in various performance categories, council members then voted 6-0 to award Toney-Deal a 6% raise — a 3% merit increase on top of her 3% base salary boost — bringing the city manager’s annual salary to $171,000.
“We appreciate your leadership for the city of Seminole,” said Mayor Leslie Waters after the evaluations were aired at the Oct. 25 council meeting.
In her written evaluation, Waters gave the seven-year city manager a rating of 5 in every performance category, representing a uniform “excellent” rating.
Others on the council were similarly enthusiastic in their assessment of the city manager’s performance during fiscal 2022, ended Sept. 30. Council member Thom Barnhorn also gave all 5 ratings, while the other four council members gave mostly 5 ratings and a few ratings of 4, or “very good” in some performance categories.
Council member Tom Christy, who was absent for a fourth successive meeting due to illness, did not return appraisal forms.
“The City Manager is open to Creativity,” Vice Mayor Jim Olliver wrote in one of several categories in which he awarded a 5 rating.
“The City Manager continues to have an outstanding grasp of all phases of city government,” council member Chris Burke wrote in giving a 5 rating for Job Knowledge.
“City of Seminole is in an exceptional financial condition,” council member Trish Springer wrote in assigning a 5 rating for financial and fiscal management.
Council members also used their comments to praise the efforts of city staff, including a couple mentions of Finance Director Allison Broihier in particular.
Asked if they had any ideas regarding how Toney-Deal might improve her performance, Springer wrote, “Can’t retire yet — Camelot is lucky to have her.”
Wrote council member Roger Edelman: “No. Just keep on, keeping on.”
Toney-Deal has been the top administrator in Seminole since 2015.
Last year, her ratings by individual council members ranged from “good” to “excellent” in various performance categories. She received a 4% salary increase last year to $161,313, following a 5% boost in the previous fiscal year.
City Attorney Jay Daigneault got a performance evaluation at the same time as the city manager last year but not this time around. Following a brief discussion, the council decided to tie his next performance review to the expiration of his current two-year contract next year.
New maintenance trucks
After enough tire-kicking to fill more than 200 pages of bid specs, the council approved the purchase of two new trucks to be used by the city’s parks and grounds maintenance crews.
Council members voted 6-0 to approve the purchase of two Ford F-250 trucks from Duval Ford of Jacksonville via bids placed though the Florida Sheriffs Association’s cooperative purchasing agreement.
A staff report noted: “Quotes have come in over budget at $47,607 and $52,510, but it is anticipated the $35,117 overage can be absorbed through other savings throughout the fiscal year.”
The new trucks will replace similar makes and model vehicles from 2006 and 2008. It’s possible the sale of the old trucks will bring in enough revenue to compensate for the budget overage on purchase of the new trucks, Toney-Deal said.
Meeting dates
The council voted without dissent to move its regular bimonthly meetings for November and December from the usual second and fourth Tuesday slots, due to holiday considerations.
Instead, council members will meet the second and third Tuesdays in November and the first and second Tuesdays in December. That means the council will meet Nov. 8, Nov. 15, Dec. 6 and Dec. 13.