SEMINOLE — Gov. Ron DeSantis may have relaxed restrictions on restaurants so they can open up 50% of their dining rooms, but they still have 100% of their bills to pay.
The only restrictions on outdoor dining, however, is that social distancing be adhered to. Therefore, some restaurants, such as Cody’s Original Roadhouse on Park Street in Seminole, have set up large tents in their parking lots to accommodate more guests.
The city of Seminole made that process a little bit easier for them when city councilors recently gave City Manager Ann Toney-Deal the authority to waive special event and tent permit fees and to relax code enforcement on signage aimed to promote businesses.
“They (businesses) didn’t create this problem, and until the governor and county allows everybody to get back to 100% normal, we are saying it’s a good thing to do whatever we can for our business community,” said Community Development Director Mark Ely, who added that neighboring cities are also exploring the same idea.
City councilors were in agreement that this was a great idea to help businesses struggling to navigate the coronavirus pandemic.
“It gives us some leadership in the county, and it’s something that we should be very proud we’re doing,” Councilor Jim Olliver said.
According to the city’s fee schedule, special event permit fees are $50 each day and a tent permit is $75, plus $5 each day it is up.
“All the requirements for meeting fire and building code safety will still be in place,” City Manager Ann Toney-Deal said. “We will not be charging for the permits. We will not be charging for the inspections.”
Coronavirus memorial
Vice Mayor Chris Burke recommended Deal compile a list of Seminole residents who have died of COVID-19, so the council in the future can erect a memorial in a park.
Councilors seemed open to the idea, especially since at least 30 have died at Freedom Square of Seminole alone. Deal, however, said it could be difficult to ascertain the records.
Councilor Thomas Barnhorn added that privacy laws such as HIPAA could also make that request a problem.
Deal suggested possibly erecting a general memorial without the names, and Burke said he would be amenable to that.
Councilor Roger Edelman also brought up a concern.
“I applaud Vice Mayor’s Burke’s thought, but my question would be, if we choose to do this for the coronavirus issue, are we leaving ourselves open to all of the other issues that people have died for and erecting memorials to them?” he said.
Councilors didn’t respond to Edeman’s question, but Deal said she would bring back a proposal later for the council to review.