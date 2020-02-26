SEMINOLE – Councilor Bob Matthews was honored as the 2020 Mr. Seminole at the Greater Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards ceremony Feb. 22 at the city’s Parkview Room.
Mike McQuilkin, the 2019 Mr. Seminole, introducing Matthews as this year’s winner, said he is “passionate about (his) family … (and) about the community and its best interest.”
McQuilkin added, “This person has contributed time and pocketbook to most every event this chamber, city and many of the civic clubs have put on for many years.”
Matthews, owner of Seminole Garden Florist, has held leadership roles with the Rotary Club of Seminole and has sat on Seminole City Council since March 1990.
Upon receiving his award, Matthews told attendees to “do what’s best and do it every day.”
He added, “I’ve enjoyed every bit of the trip. I wouldn’t trade it for the world and I thank you so much.”
At the same event, Marty Maddox, owner of Yoga4all, won the Boss of the Year award.
“I had no idea. This is quite a surprise,” she said. “You can’t be a good boss unless you have good people around you.”
She credited her success to “the amazing people that surround (her) with their love, their love and their passion, and their intelligence.”
Optometrist Dr. Claude McMullen, who enters his 50th year of business this year, was named Business of the Year, and Mark Ely, the city’s community development director, won the Merit Award.
Mark Strickland, chamber president, said Ely “has contributed throughout the years behind the scenes” and described him as “a walking, talking encyclopedia.”