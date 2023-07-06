SEMINOLE — The City Council has finalized a well-chewed development agreement for the local Chick-fil-A that officials hope will quell restaurant traffic-flow problems, but it will be months before the improvements are completed.
“Revised building plans will be submitted in July to accommodate a single exit lane, as opposed to two lanes,” Wesley Wright, the city’s community development director, told Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Chick-fil-A officials hope to “possibly break ground by August,” Wright said.
But a required fire marshal’s review could push the issuing of construction permits into September, he added. Wright declined to estimate a timeline for construction, but he said it would take more than a month.
On June 27, council members voted 7-0 to approve on second reading the planned building and parking lot improvements for the Chick-fil-A, which is at 10790 Park Blvd., just west of a busy intersection with Seminole Boulevard. Negotiations over the development agreement date back more than a year, with long-simmering tensions over customer congestion prompting talks between city and restaurant officials.
But negotiations took an on-again, off-again rhythm, amid turnover of key city staff and some conflicting corporate priorities at Chick-fil-A.
At one point, frustrated council members considered asking Sheriff’s Office deputies to patrol the site and wave customer cars past the entrance to Chick-fil-A rather than idling on busy Park Boulevard.
Finally, a development agreement was hammered out, and under the now-finalized plans, the parking lot for the Chick-fil-A and adjacent Dairy Queen and AutoZone businesses will be reconfigured to add parking and other site improvements.
A Chick-fil-A representative said at a prior meeting that it should help considerably when workers replace the site’s drive-thru window with glass doors, allowing staff to take and deliver orders to waiting customers. City staff said the planned addition of a second drive-thru lane also would be key.
The second drive-thru lane still is planned for the side of the building where customers place orders. But the latest tweak to the plans means those lanes will converge into a single exit lane when picking up orders and exiting the parking lot.
A total 22 parking slots will be added, but the loss of some existing spaces will produce a net gain of 11 parking spots. The agreement also calls for an expanded kitchen area in the restaurant.
Three bike racks recently were added to the property, as suggested during a council discussion of the development agreement, Wright noted.
The Chick-fil-A property is owned by John-Mary Enterprises of Tampa.
Plaza project
After the regular meeting ended, council members held a workshop to hear details of a proposal to redevelop a shopping center at 7590 Starkey Road.
Park Starkey Plaza, at the northeast intersection of Starkey Road and Park Boulevard, is proposing a partial demolition of the southern portion of the plaza to construct a Circle K gas station and convenience store.
Built in 1980 and anchored by a Big Lots store, the center also has restaurants, retail stores and a nail salon, along with some vacant units. A city staff review indicated a development agreement would be required to redevelop the property as proposed, and at the end of the workshop there was council consensus to move ahead with those negotiations.
The center is owned by Stanbery Development Group of Bexley, Ohio. Tampa-based Bohler is serving as the project’s engineering consultant.
In other action at the night’s regular meeting, the council voted 7-0 to make Seminole resident Matthew Goodner a full member of the Development Review Board for the balance of his two-year term, ended March 31. Goodner had been an alternate member.
By coincidence, state Rep. Berny Jacques, R-59th District — a Seminole resident and former member of the Development Review Board — attended the council meeting to make a brief presentation on his work during his first legislative term.
“My main goal is to preserve the freedoms and opportunities here in the Sunshine State,” he said.
Jacques also listed several funding bills he helped shepherd through the state House to support projects of interest locally.
Council members also voted unanimously to finalize voluntary annexations of two residential properties — 11108 69th Ave. and 10898 Village Green Ave., both single-family homes.
And by consensus, the council decided to hold a workshop immediately following the conclusion of its 6 p.m. regular bimonthly meeting on Tuesday, July 11, to hash out a list of city priorities to send to Suncoast League of Cities. The league lobbies state legislators on issues of importance to municipalities in Pinellas, Hillsborough and Pasco counties.
Just prior to the regular meeting, council members held a workshop session to introduce a candidate for an opening on the Development Review Board — Thomas Gajentan — and two candidates for the Recreation Advisory Board — Kadi Hendricks Tubbs and Elenna Morris.
All Seminole residents, Gajentan and Tubbs attended the workshop, while Morris will be interviewed at the next council meeting.