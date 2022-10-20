Plenty of choices and a challenging curriculum keep students engaged at Seminole High.
“Seminole High School was a great fit for my children because it is a nice neighborhood school that offers multiple academies to choose from, an array of AP and honors courses, many clubs and sports to get involved with, and a staff that makes you feel like they truly care,” said Renee Rivera, whose daughter, Lily, is a senior at Seminole High.
The school provides numerous opportunities, and Lily has immersed herself in many of them.
Lily has earned industry-level certifications through the school’s Academy of E-Commerce and has taken college-level courses. She collaborates with local businesses to design their marketing and advertising materials. She has traveled to San Francisco to see tech companies in action, has given countless public speaking presentations and has planned events. She also manages the online school store.
She accomplishes all of this, her mom said, while being a normal teenage student athlete and having fun with friends.
Rivera’s son, Antonio, graduated from Seminole High in 2020. He was involved in multiple academies, which led him to shadow a Coast Guard helicopter pilot. That experience set him on a course that guided his path towards applying to the United States Coast Guard Academy. He was accepted and is now majoring in Mechanical Engineering, with plans to become a pilot.
“Seminole High has something for every student,” said Principal Jane Lucas.
Students can choose from seven academies that focus on topics like engineering, e-commerce, visual and performing arts, water quality and sustainability, sports careers, education and leadership, college preparatory skills, as well as a school-wide focus on Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM). Seminole High School was also recently named an International Cambridge School.
The school also has the Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) program, which gives students, especially those who need extra support, the courses and skills they need to attend college.
What’s even better: Students don’t have to choose just one academy. They can participate in multiple programs at the same time.
That’s also the case for the Center for Education and Leadership (CEL) magnet program, which prepares students to be educators, advocates and leaders; whether they are interested in education, business, or any other leadership career pathway.
Some people think the CEL program is just for students who want to teach, Lucas said.
It’s great for students who want to be teachers. But, she said, “The program is really about being a leader in education, business or whatever path you might take.”
Many of the academies offer cultural and career immersive trips to major cities like New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Boston, Nashville, Atlanta, Seattle, San Diego, and Washington, D.C.
In addition to athletics, Seminole High offers many after-school activities. Students can choose from 60 clubs, including the Dungeons and Dragons Club, the Academic Team, the Improv Club, and the Robotics Club. There’s also a Music Appreciation Club where students explore diverse genres, from Bach to Rock.
The high-performing school, which recently raised its school grade to a B, boasts a 99 percent graduation rate.
With some flexibility in math, all Seminole High students take either honors or Advanced Placement classes for their core courses.
“Why offer an honors curriculum to one student and not another?” Lucas said.
“Both of my children have taken a rigorous course load, and the teachers are always willing to come in early or stay late to make sure the material is understood," Rivera said.
There is also the expectation that every student, by the time they graduate, has taken at least one AP course and has earned an industry certification.
“It’s so important that they have those real-world skills,” Lucas said.
“We want to give every student the most robust, challenging, and vibrant curriculum possible.”
Learn more about the educational options:
Center for Education and Leadership (CEL)
Students learn skills to be educators and leaders in the classroom or the boardroom. The program is for students who are interested in the education field or just want to gain strong leadership skills, regardless of their chosen career paths. Students must apply during the District Application Program application period Jan. 10-20, 2023.
Academy for the Advanced Achievement in the Arts (The 4A Academy)
Options include the dramatic, visual, vocal and instrumental arts. Seminole High Performing and Visual Arts students have showcased their artistic talents at Carnegie Hall, the Tournament of Roses parade, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the Hard Rock Live stage, and St. John’s Cathedral in New York City. The program offers performance and creative opportunities on the district, state, national, and international stage. From guitar, to keyboarding, vocal performance and stage design, to music theory and composition, the 4A Academy has something for anyone interested in the Arts.
The Academy of E-Commerce
The program is for students who are interested in technology, app creation, web design, global entrepreneurship, gaming, coding, and earning college credit in high school. Students explore the history of e-commerce, the impact of e-commerce on the world economy, e-commerce business models and e-commerce website design, while having access to leaders in the field of e-commerce. Field experiences and national travel puts students at the core of emergent technologies and innovative business models.
Sustainable Engineering Academy (SEA)
The Sustainable Engineering Academy fosters meaningful relationships between students and the community through relevant academic and extracurricular activities. The program provides access to diverse educational offerings, internships and evaluations. SEA prepares students for engineering careers and for rigorous academic programs at the top engineering universities. Students participate in hands-on projects to design and create real-life prototypes. They also have opportunities to compete in events and robotics competitions at the state, national and world levels. Students learn to use engineering software and can earn certifications.
Seminole Sports Career Institute
Students choose from three sports career paths: coaching; pports medicine and training; and sports broadcasting and journalism. Each year, students dive deeper into their sports career journey with the goal of participating in a sports internship in their chosen field. This academy gives students guidance, knowledge and real-world tools to start a career in sports.