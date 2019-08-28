Rotary Club of Seminole Lake launches concert series with 1969 tribute

SEMINOLE — The Rotary Club of Seminole Lake introduces its new Rotary Rocks Concert Series with a performance by the band 1969 Thursday, Sept. 5, 7 p.m., at Evans Hall at Chapel on the Hill, 12601 Park Blvd.
The band pays tribute to music from the watershed year, which saw the first landing on the moon and the historic Woodstock music festival. “There was a lot of great music” released as the decade came to a close, said Gerry Cachia, Rotary member and owner of the William Clare Agency, which represents the band. 1969 will perform the biggest hits of the year from the likes of The Fifth Dimension, The Archies, The Beatles, The Temptations, Sly and the Family Stone and more.
The show is an off-shoot of another project, Peace of Woodstock, which toured the state throughout this past year in celebration of Woodstock’s 50th anniversary. 1969 offers a repertoire “a little more generic than (music from) Woodstock,” Cachia said.
As the band prepares for its upcoming tour, they approached Cachia about setting up a local show “to test the waters, so to speak,” he said. “They wanted to preview the show somewhere before they go on the road with it.”
The Rotary Club of Seminole Lake had already been considering organizing a concert series when the band approached him, he said. The club will host several shows throughout the year.
Tickets to the Sept. 5 concert are $10. They can be purchased in advance by calling Darlene Sheets at 727-409-7014.
Proceeds from the show will benefit the Rotary Club’s charities and community projects, including the Red Sled, an initiative to collect toys for children in the foster care system during the holiday season.