SEMINOLE — In addition to considering City Council candidates this election season — Thom Barnhorn, Jim Olliver and Kelly Wissing are vying for two open council seats, while Darren Clark and Leslie Waters are running for mayor — Seminole voters will also decide the fate of four city charter amendments.
The Charter Review Committee presented the proposed charter amendments to the Seminole City Council at its May 14 meeting. These charter changes are posed in yes or no questions on the Nov. 5 ballot.
Charter Amendment No. 1 clarifies residency requirements for council members, and says that they must be residents of Seminole for the 12 months immediately prior to qualifying to run for office and must retain residency throughout their term.
Charter Amendment No. 2 amends the charter so that the vice mayor must be annually elected at the second business meeting in November each year.
Charter Amendment No. 3 deletes language allowing the city council to assign duties to the city clerk.
Charter Amendment No. 4 says that the council will pass a resolution establishing the procedure in which they will appoint members to the Charter Review Committee at the meeting prior to the appointment.