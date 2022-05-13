60 years of giving: Seminole Junior Woman’s Club to celebrate anniversary with garden tour, bluegrass bands

SEMINOLE — The Seminole Junior Woman’s Club turns 60 this year, and officials will celebrate its anniversary by honoring its bluegrass roots.
The club will host a garden tour Sunday, May 15, from noon to 4 p.m. at Holloway Haven, the home of longtime member Sandy Holloway, and will feature music by two local bluegrass bands.
Formed in 1962, the club was struggling with low membership and little community interest by 1977, said Lorie Ellis, first vice-president and organizer of the anniversary event.
That’s when Holloway pitched the idea of hosting a bluegrass festival to help raise both funds and visibility within the Seminole area. Holloway’s husband, Mike, played banjo with the band Greengrass Revival, and was one of the first to play at the inaugural festival in 1977 at Seminole City Park.
The festival struck the right chord with the community and was the club’s biggest fundraiser for the next 25 years.
“I truly believe if it weren't for the Bluegrass Festival, with it being the fundraiser that the club had for 25 years, the club probably wouldn't be around today,” said Ellis, a 32-year member of the organization.
And that’s why organizers decided to honor the history of the festival as it celebrates 60 years of service to children in the Seminole community.
“They (bands) donated their time for 25 years,” Holloway said. “I paid them off with beer and food. They were just happy with the camaraderie and meeting other bands.”
Tickets for the four-hour event are $10. All proceeds will benefit the club’s mission to serve children of Pinellas County, especially through its annual canned food, which benefits families during the holiday season.
Holloway Haven, at 11500 74th St., is situated on two acres of land across from Seminole City Park.
The music will kick off at 1 p.m. with the band Cornfused, which will play until 2 p.m. Gypsy Wind will play from 3 to 4 p.m.
Hors d'oeuvres are included with ticket purchases; wine and beer will be available with a donation to the club.
For more information, call 727-643-0632 or email GFWCseminole@gmail.com.