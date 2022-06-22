SEMINOLE — Jon Schlenther has a bee in his bonnet about, well, bees. The Pinellas County apiarist loves everything about them — from their sense of community, healing powers, and what he calls their innate spirituality.
His lifelong passion is now on display at a new storefront — Mr. Bee Honey Emporium — at 9045 Park Blvd N. in Seminole, which features 45 different types of local honey, as well as soaps, candles, apparel, jewelry and education materials.
Schlenther said he purchased his first apiary in 2013.
“Since then, it's kinda snowballed," he said. "It's like Lays potato chips — you just can't have one — you gotta keep going.”
Nine years later, Schlenther owns five that house more than 100 hives in Pinellas County and one in Ocala.
While anyone can become a beekeeper, he said it’s important to get some education in basic care, disease and laws surrounding the practice.
"It's nice to have some kind of training," Schlenther said, who has certificates in beekeeping from the University of Southern Florida.
Plentiful flowers
The yield from honey harvests will vary from year to year, Schlenther said, due primarily to a lack of open flower fields in the area.
But, he said, area horticulturists are mindful of bees.
“Luckily, the people in Pinellas County love their flowers,” Schlenther said. "A lot of them think about bees when they do their flower purchases, and they get specific wildflowers that the bees utilize.
"We are one of the most diverse areas of floral sources,” he continued.
Hive foundations
Schlenther’s honeys are extracted from apiaries that feature two types of hives — langstroth and top bar. Langstroth hives are the most common in the United States, and feature stacking rectangular boxes; top bars mimic the more natural shape of a hive, and feature v-shaped boxes.
“This type of honey from these hives are harvested differently from regular hives, which is put in a spinner and spun centrifugally,” Schlenther said.
He said top bar hives yield honeys that aren’t your typical varieties.
“Our honey, from these hives, is crush extracted,” Schlenther said, “which means the honey is crushed by hand over strainers. What that does is give us a honey we call dirty honey, which is full of pollen, propolis and wax.
"So, it is unlike most honeys out there,” he continued.
A key ingredient to dirty honey is propolis, which is the natural resin mixture produced by bees, primarily made up of pollen. Schlenther said this type of honey is great for allergy sufferers.
“It's amazing," he said. “We have people who swear by it. Within a few days of using it, allergies can subside almost completely.
“We can't even keep it on the shelves,” he continued. "It's our biggest selling product."
Something else that sets Schlenther’s honey apart from others is how he feeds and treats his hives.
“One of the other things about our honey is that we have treatment-free honey,” he said. “We don’t treat for mites or viruses that are naturally found in honey.”
Schlenther said many beekeepers use organic acids to keep the hives free from bacteria and fungi or mites.
Schlenther said this isn’t a practice he follows.
“The bees don’t live in the hives by themselves,” he said, adding that hives often have bacteria, enzymes or small organisms. “All this stuff works together and is such a symbiosis.
“If you change the Ph-balance in an organism, it changes it and the environment drastically,” he continued. “Bees left alone tend to do pretty well by themselves.
Bee rescue
In addition to his apiaries, Schlenther also offers bee rescue and relocation services. Often, hives will develop in both indoor and outdoor walls, as well in trees, our any type of outdoor structure.
“We will remove them and relocate them to a safer location,” he said, adding that he usually moves the bees to one of his apiaries, unless they are sick or aggressive.
Some homeowners, however, want to give beekeeping a shot.
“Sometimes people want to keep the bees,” he said. “They want to be beekeepers, too. We give them some training, and then transfer the bees to a hive and set them up in their yard.”
Schlenther also offers beekeeping classes from the Seminole storefront, as well as monthly Bees and Beer meetups.
A busy bee
In addition to his thriving apiaries and new storefront — which opened in December — Schlenther has big plans on the horizon.
“Eventually, we are going to have a beer license, a wine license, a mixology license, and then we will be able to open up a brewery,” he said.
Schlenther also said plans are in the works for a food truck, where he hopes to sell his products, as well as honey wine, mead, snacks, desserts and ice cream syrup, all flavored with — you got it — honey.
For more information about Mr. Bee Honey Emporium, visit www. 1mrbee.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MyHoneyEmporium.