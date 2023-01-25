SEMINOLE — When Oakhurst United Methodist Church lay minister Deb Ralph approached Pastor Nathan Carlson with the idea of building a boarding school for children with disabilities in rural Kenya, the decision was an easy one.
"Three years ago, Deb came to us with this heart for missions and this opportunity she had," Carlson said. "And, we embraced it."
The church, which will turn 60 next year, has a rich history of mission work, both locally and internationally.
The missions team at the church is responsible for feeding approximately 700 people a month through its work with St. Vincent de Paul of St. Petersburg, Carlson said. In addition to that, the church supplies backpacks and school supplies for students and teachers at Walsingham Elementary, as well as supporting the Pack a Sack program, which provides take-home meals for students in need.
When the opportunity arose to further support children on an international stage, church officials were all in.
Ralph, who learned of the opportunity while researching a health clinic set up by the Methodist Church of Kenya, said she knew God was calling to her.
"All my life, I've traveled," said Ralph, who is a native of New Zealand. "I've always been around different cultures. It's just been a part of who I am.
"Now I know what God was doing with me," she continued. "God just kept putting Kenya in front of me, so I told Nathan, 'I think God wants me to go to Kenya.'"
And so, she went.
And for the last three years, she has worked with the Methodist Church of Kenya to rehab several dilapidated buildings on 2 acres of land donated to the church in Meru County, using funds primarily donated by congregants of the Seminole church.
The first phase of the remodel included the rehab of three classrooms, dormitories, and several bathrooms. It also included the cost of building a water tower and the purchase of a biodigester, which is a waste and sewage system akin to a septic tank.
The church has raised around $20,000 for the second phase of the project, which will go toward the construction of a kitchen and dining hall, which will also serve as a multipurpose room for the students.
Once the second phase is complete, Ralph said, the school could open — most likely in early 2024. Once open, Ralph said, the focus will turn to building more classrooms and dorms, as well as living quarters for teachers.
In the beginning, Ralph said, the school will only host 12 students — six boys and six girls. Once the school can expand, it is hoped to be home to up to 36 students.
"The community is so happy and so excited," she said. "To know that these kids will have somewhere to go and that we are doing such good in the area."
While education in rural African villages can be hit or miss, Ralph said it is practically unheard of for children with disabilities.
"Kids with disabilities, a lot of them still look on that as someone did something bad, or someone put a spell on them or they must have sinned," she said. "They are hidden away — you just don't see them."
The school will celebrate these children, Ralph said, and will work with them to learn a trade so that they may someday live independently.
Carlson said the school has the chance to change the Kenyan perspective on the disabled.
"This school will help contribute to the national conversation, to help normalize people with disabilities," he said. "The fact this is in a rural setting and it's really reaching into the heart of an area that children would have no future in is going to be transformative for the country.
“If this is successful, this could be sort of a pilot program for some of the more rural counties, especially because the Methodist Church is behind it and making it happen, this could potentially get replicated again and again.”
To learn more about the mission, or to make a donation for the school, visit www.oakhurstumc.com