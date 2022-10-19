SEMINOLE — The City Council did a dash of spending from budgets old and new at its most recent bimonthly meeting.
At an Oct. 11 meeting, council members voted 6-0 to spend just over $514,000 to buy 45 Self Contained Breathing Apparatus air packs and related equipment from Ten-8 Fire & Safety of Bradenton for use by Seminole Fire Rescue. Council member Tom Christy was absent.
In addition to the air packs, the purchase includes bottles, face masks, and various adaptors and rescue equipment. The air packs and associated materials are used by fire and rescue teams during firefighting and hazardous materials operations to protect against respiratory hazards.
The equipment replaces air packs acquired in 2013.
“The life expectancy of an SCBA air pack is 10 years,” city staff noted in its recommendation that the council approved the purchase.
Fire Chief Heather Burford said such equipment is in regular use by rescue teams.
“These are on our backs a lot,” said Burford, who added that the city will recoup perhaps $20,000 on the sale of the old equipment.
The city expects eventually to be reimbursed by the county for 70% of the new equipment’s purchase cost.
Council members also voted 6-0 to increase spending for the budget for the now-concluded 2022 fiscal year by more than $2.8 million.
The expenditure was fully funded by an equal amount in revenue for fiscal 2022, and the move amounted to a formality — but an important one. The vote formalized the spending of grant money via the American Rescue Plan Act, using that money instead of tapping various other municipal funds as stipulated in the original FY22 budget.
The biggest outlays of ARPA funds include almost $1.7 million for street paving, more than $657,000 for improvements to Waterfront Park, roughly $256,000 for stormwater system repairs, about $108,000 for city vehicle replacements and $46,000 in spending on the Recreation Center.
The changes bring the final tally for the FY22 budget to almost $29.8 million.
New signage
In other business, council members voted 6-0 to spend $154,071 to buy new signage for City Hall, Blossom Lake Park, City Park, Waterfront Park and the Recreation Center from Thomas Sign & Awning Co. of Clearwater.
The council also voted, without dissent, to reappoint Seminole resident John Counts to a new two-year term on the Seminole Municipal Firefighters’ Pension Trust Board of Trustees.
After the regular meeting, the council held a workshop to discuss possible alterations to the Seminole Firefighters’ Municipal Trust Fund Ordinance.
Any action on the matter would need to be addressed at a future board meeting. The aim of any tweaks to the ordinance would be to provide the pension board’s adviser — Scott Owens of Graystone Consulting — more flexibility in the use of investment instruments.
The council’s next regular meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, in the council chambers in City Hall.