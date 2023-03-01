A fairy tale ending
The Florida Celtic 2011 Girls (U12) won the 2023 Disney President’s Day Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee.
The team won all five of its games over the three-day weekend against competition from Canada, New York, Mississippi, Illinois and South Florida.
Authentics to perform at First Friday
SEMINOLE — First Friday Seminole will feature live entertainment by the Authentics, performing hits of the 1950s and 1960s. The event will take place Friday, March 3, 6 to 9 p.m., in front of Studio Movie Grill at Seminole City Center, 11201 Park Blvd. N., Seminole.
The Authentics are led by Shawn Bryant, who was a featured performer in the hit Las Vegas production of “Legends in Concert.” During his tenure with the show, Bryant performed as Buddy Holly at the Imperial Palace, Caesar's Atlantic City, the Palladium Hollywood, and the Rio Hotel Las Vegas. Bryant also has worked with many original rock and roll superstars, such as Chubby Checker, Tommy Mara and the Crests, the Shirelles, the Legends of Doo Wop, Joey Dee and the Starlighters, and Jan and Dean.
The Authentics will be serving up favorite tunes from the rock and roll era, such as “Peggy Sue,” “That’ll Be the Day,” “The Twist,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “La Bamba” and “Wake Up Little Suise.”
Each First Friday features entertainment complemented by prize giveaways, a raffle and more. Proceeds from the raffle benefit Seminole Lake Rotary Club's Red Sled Initiative as well as Irish 31 iCare Foundation and Cheers to Public Service Initiative.
Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs. Coolers are not allowed, and food and drinks will be available for purchase from Seminole City Center tenants and vendors. Vendors other than Seminole City Center tenants are not permitted. The event is subject to change due to weather.
For information, visit www.seminolecitycenter.com.
Volunteers answer senior questions
SEMINOLE — The Area Agency on Aging Pasco-Pinellas is collaborating with Seminole Community Library to provide Medicare counseling through the SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders) Program. Specially trained volunteers of the SHINE Program are offering Medicare counseling at the library, which is at 9200 113th St. N., Seminole.
SHINE is a program of the Florida Department of Elder Affairs that empowers elders to make informed decisions about their health care coverage.
Every day, SHINE volunteers answer questions about Medicare, Medicaid, prescription assistance, long-term care planning and more. The site at the Seminole Community Library allows the program to reach more community members who may be unaware of SHINE and the benefits the program offers. SHINE volunteer counselors can even assist eligible Medicare beneficiaries to find programs that lower prescription drug costs or provide prescription drugs at no cost.
Appointments are available monthly on the second and third Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 727-394-6909 to make an appointment.
For more information, call 1-800-96-ELDER (1-800-963-5337), or visit www.floridashine.org.
