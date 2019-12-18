SEMINOLE – Freedom Square Senior Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, 10801 Johnson Blvd., will raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association by hosting its first Great Puzzle Challenge Friday, Dec. 20, 1 to 4 p.m.
Teams of four will be given three hours to complete a 500-piece puzzle. Proceeds from the event, which costs $20 per team, will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.
Puzzles align with memory care, said Lorri Kieltyka-Estell.
“We figured puzzles are very prevalent within senior care,” she said, adding, “It’s a cognitive piece to it, which obviously you want to talk about when you’re talking about memory care. It activates the brain and gives them something to do other than watch TB or sit in their apartment alone.”
She’s hoping the event taps into those living at Freedom Square, as well as their friends, family and the public.
“We want to bring out our residents and those close to them, and also reach people in the community,” Kieltyka-Estell said. “We’re making it about awareness and also a fundraiser.”
Those interested in participating should reach out to her at 727-398-0324. Registration is $20 per team of four individuals.
They’re limited in the number of teams they can accept, she added, but she encourages people to reach out to her either way. Space could become available last minute if anybody can’t make it and she hopes to host the Great Puzzle Challenge again in 2020.