SEMINOLE — Mark Ely’s long run as the city’s community development director is winding down.
A veteran of 20-plus years shepherding sundry city projects and development applications, Ely is set to retire in mid-June.
His plans have been known internally for some time, Mayor Leslie Waters told the Beacon, but the timetable wasn’t made public until his successor was introduced at a May 10 meeting of the City Council.
City Manager Ann Toney-Deal said Wesley Wright, community development director and then planning manager in St. Pete Beach during the past four years, has been hired to replace Ely.
“Mark will be missed greatly,” Waters said. “He has been a walking and talking encyclopedia of city codes and ordinances that has been beneficial to all who have worked with him over the years. Council wishes him the best in his next chapter of life (and) welcomes Wesley Wright as our new community development director.”
Wright, who left his St. Pete Beach post after accepting the Seminole position, didn’t address the council but shook hands with council members after the meeting. He assumed his Seminole position May 5 at an annual salary of $96,000 with the title of community development director-designate, pending Ely’s exit.
“While Mark Ely has gone above and beyond in his service to the city and will be greatly missed, we are excited to have Wesley Wright join our team,” Toney-Deal said. “Wesley has a strong background in the community development area that will serve our community well. We are also fortunate to have Mark and Wesley working together until Mark’s retirement in order to assure a smooth transition.”
Ely didn’t attend the council meeting, and he told the Beacon in an email that he wasn’t yet ready to discuss his retirement plans.
During his tenure as community development director, Ely has drawn regular praise from council members and administrative colleagues, and his involvement in Seminole civic affairs hasn’t stopped at his office door. Though usually up to his elbows in city maps and government filings about all manners of land and water issues, Ely also has taken a big personal interest in the city’s Recreation Department.
Over the years, he has donated substantial time and money to support rec programs and resources such as city’s Digital Den arts studio, which features computers, graphics displays, a green screen and creative software programs. In 2018, he donated a whopping $50,000 to create a rec center Teen Room, boasting virtual reality gaming, interactive technology and a movie projection screen.
In other business:
• The council voted unanimously to approve the voluntary annexation of a residential property at 11211 69th St. N. The quarter-acre property, formerly unincorporated county land, is owned by Sean Kier and Michelle Kier.
• A pair of appointments to the Recreation Advisory Board also were finalized without dissent. Carl Glebowski and Leah Hoffman — both Seminole residents with engineering and recreation backgrounds, respectively — will serve two-year terms.
• Additionally, the council recognized Waters, Vice Mayor Jim Olliver and council members Trish Springer and Thom Barnhorn for achieving Home Rule Heroes laurels this year. The annual designation by the Florida League of Cities spotlights elected officials and city administrators who have worked to preserve local government rights in Florida.
Waters noted the Home Rule designation reflects many hours of lobbying of elected officials in Tallahassee regarding local hot-button issues.
“When the Legislature is in session, we get involved with that and tell them what we think is in the best for the city of Seminole,” the mayor said.
• Another council proclamation recognized recent accomplishments of the Seminole Shooting Stars of the Seminole Futbol Club Association, which finished first in the USA Competitive Soccer League’s Under 18 Girls South Bracket. Honoring the team and its coach, Brian Gavaghan, May 10 was designated Seminole Futbol Club Day.
• Circuit Court Judge Keith Meyer, a veteran of 12 years on the bench serving more than 1.2 million residents in Pinellas and Pasco counties, made a brief campaign presentation.
“Seminole is a great place (and) it’s always a pleasure to be here,” Meyer said.
He will face one candidate in non-partisan voting Aug. 23 in the Circuit Group 27 judicial race: Scott Finelli, an attorney with New Port Richey-based Kemp, Ruge & Green.
Meyer’s wife, attorney Nancy Meyer of Clearwater-based Trask Daigneault, occasionally subs for Seminole City Attorney Jay Daigneault at council meetings.
The council’s next regular meeting will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, in City Hall’s council chambers.