SEMINOLE — Joshua Connell is no stranger to the restaurant and bar business. With four bars under his belt, he has now turned his eyes to Seminole.
Owner of Five Bucks Drinkery, Banana Hammock and The Garden, all on Central Avenue in St. Pete, Connell has branched out to open two new bar and eateries — one in Pinellas Park, which opened recently, and the other in Seminole, which is set to open in a few months.
Connell began his career in the restaurant business when he was 16 while working at Fourth Street Shrimp Store, managed at the time by his older brother.
“I joke around that I didn’t have to go to college because I learned through osmosis with him,” Connell said. “I was just expecting to get some minimum wage job in the back of house. But he wanted me to wait tables, learn the front of the house. That’s where it all started.”
Connell attended Pinellas Technical College while in high school to train as a barber. He would open his own barber shop in 2006, but the siren call of the restaurant business was too loud to ignore.
“It became clearer and clearer that I really enjoyed being around restaurants and bars a lot more than I did cutting hair,” Connell said. “So, I sold my barber shop.”
In 2010, Connell open his first bar, Five Bucks Drinkery, in 2010 on Central Avenue in downtown St. Petersburg.
Featuring low-priced beer, served in 16-ounce cans, reasonably priced liquor offerings and what Connell calls “an adult kid’s menu,” Five Bucks Drinkery became an overnight success.
“I wanted to bring dive bar prices to a nice place,” he said.
Ten years later, Five Bucks Drinkery, like other businesses, was forced to close temporarily due to the pandemic.
While other restaurateurs saw the shut down as body blow, Connell said he saw it as an opportunity.
“During COVID, when we were all closed down, I made the crazy leap of faith and bought my neighbor out on Central and converted it into the Garden and Banana Hammock,” he said.
Not only did he open two additional bars once pandemic restrictions ended, Connell did what not many business owners could do — he lowered his prices.
“After the closures, I lowered my prices,” Connell said. “It’s time to go all out and risk everything and lower our prices, with our fingers crossed that people will keep coming through our doors. And it worked.”
When the chance to branch out and open a second location in Pinellas Park came, Connell jumped.
“I’d always had my eye on Pinellas Park,” he said. “I feel like it was our perfect demographic.”
Connell signed a lease to rent a property on Park Boulevard, which is the former home to Pete and Shorty’s, in November. Eight months, and a whole lot of work later, the Pinellas Park location of Five Bucks Drinkery opened earlier this month.
Never one to sit idle, Connell turned his sights to a third location in Seminole. He is currently renovating the former Seminole Smokehouse & Brewery restaurant at the corner of Park and Seminole boulevards.
“I used to come here as a kid,” Connell said. “My mom would pick me up after school and we would meet my dad here when he got off of work. I remember being in this place. So when I saw a picture of it online, I was like ‘I know that restaurant.’”
“This was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up,” he continued. “My wife tells me I am a serial entrepreneur. Even if it sounds crazy, I can’t say no. If I have a vision, I can’t stop myself.”
Once he got the chance to take a look inside, he knew he was all-in.
“I didn’t have to think for more than 30 seconds,” Connell said. “Seminole is perfect.”
Connell said he hopes to open the Seminole location by mid-September.
“The biggest thing I’m doing in here is changing the aesthetics,” Connell said of the ongoing renovations to the property. When complete, the restaurant will feature two bar areas, 50 mounted televisions and a large outdoor bar and patio.
Unlike his bars in downtown St. Pete, which lean toward a younger, rowdier demographic, Connell said the Pinellas Park and Seminole locations of Five Bucks Drinkery will be much more family-friendly.
“When I opened the first Five Bucks, I was 26,” he said. “It reflects me at 26 years old. Food was not important. What was important was loud music and cheap drinks and that was it.”
But, as he grew older, his business model aged with him, Connell said.
“These Five Bucks (in Pinellas Park and Seminole) literally reflect a more mature version of Five Bucks,” he said. “It’s nice, it’s clean, it’s family-friendly. It’s the perfect Five Bucks for people who went to Five Bucks 10 years ago when they were single, but now they’re married and have kids.”
For more information about Five Bucks Drinkery, visit www. fivebucksdrinkery.com.