Forum to hear state of aging in Florida
SEMINOLE — A forum and expo about the state of aging in Florida will be hosted Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Panels of experts will touch on current public policy and legal issues in Florida as well as benefits, insurance, and financial topics.
Panelists for the free event will take on topics such as policy, legal and scams, and Benefits, medical, insurance and financial.
This is a free in-person and/or virtual program from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. It will be available in person at SPC Seminole Campus Conference Center, 9200 113th St. N, and virtually via the ISPS website.
Advance registration is required for in-person attendance. To register visit: https://isps.spcollege.edu/events/the-state-of-aging-in-florida-health-expo-forum/
SHS to host Sound Spectacular
SEMINOLE — The 45th annual Seminole Sound Spectacular will be Saturday, Oct. 1, at Seminole High School.
This marching band competition is hosted entirely by volunteers and attended by bands from across the state and beyond.
It is one of the oldest events in Pinellas County.
Seminole Chamber schedules events
SEMINOLE — The Greater Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce has scheduled various events during upcoming weeks:
• How to Organize for Effective Legislative Advocacy — Sept. 15, 6-7 p.m., SPC Campus Digitorium 9200 113th St., Seminole
• Health & Wealth Expo — Sept. 20, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., SPC Campus Conference Center 9200 113th St., Seminole
• Ribbon cutting — Sept. 28, 2 p.m., Seminole Fresh Market, 8812 Seminole Blvd., Seminole
• Members Networking Luncheon — Sept. 29, noon-1 p.m., SPC Conference Center 9200 113th St., Seminole
Lunch and beverages will be served — $20 per person. Register online at www.myseminolechamber.com or contact the Chamber at 727-392-3245.