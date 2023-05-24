SEMINOLE — City staff and hired consultants can tick the “public input” box on a new recreation master plan that’s currently in the works.
GAI Consultants, hired to draw up a plan detailing the city’s 10-year recreational needs, interviewed almost 100 Seminole-area residents at a May 16 public hearing held in the city Recreation Center auditorium.
Becky Gunter, the city’s recreation director, said no single issue rose to the top in comments submitted during the hearing. But there were notable patterns, she said.
For example, a surprising number of residents didn’t seem to know that certain parks — Waterfront Park and Blossom Lake Park among them — were city-owned and -managed.
“I also heard that from the programing side, of not knowing all that the Recreation Department provides,” Gunter told Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Others, who asked if city pool hours could be expanded, had to be told a current shortage of trained lifeguards hampers such a move at present. And a handful of parents wanted to know if recreational programs could be initiated that are specifically geared toward home-schooled children, something they’ve noticed is being done in Safety Harbor.
“Safety Harbor Recreation has a wealth of home-school programming opportunities, and a handful of Seminole home-school families drive up to Safety Harbor for programming,” Gunter said. “That’s something we will be looking into over the summer to see if there is a demand here.”
GAI, a nationwide consultancy with regional offices in Tampa, estimates its work on the master plan will extend into December.
The plan, for which GAI is being paid $119,700, will detail current operations and infrastructure, assess future needs and offer an action plan for implementing recommendations.