Seminole mayor, two council members get new 3-year terms

SEMINOLE — This year’s mayoral and City Council races turned out to be mere walks in the park.
Mayor Leslie Waters, who has served in office since 2013, returns to that role for a new three-year term, as the filing deadline has passed and no other mayoral candidates have filed to run. Ditto for two incumbent members of the council who were up for reelection and failed to draw any opposition.
The returning council members are Vice Mayor Jim Olliver, completing his first term on the council, and Thom Barnhorn, the longest-serving council member at 16 years.
“It is an honor to be able to continue to serve as mayor of the city of Seminole,” Waters said in a statement released just after the filing deadline.
The mayor added that she was “dedicating the results of this election to Al Waters,” her late husband., who died on Aug. 7, 2021.
“Over the coming years it will be my goal to continue to support a fiscally sound budget in Seminole, to maintain a family-friendly city with a focus on safe and secure neighborhoods, and to support a robust business community,” she said.
In Seminole, the mayor also serves on the council, and all council members serve three-year terms. That has tended to keep fellow council members from getting the itch to be mayor, as they would have to resign their seats to run.
Three years ago, Waters successfully overcame opposition from mayoral candidate Darren Clark, who at the time was president of the homeowners association of Seminole Lake Country Club Estates.
Persons wishing to run for mayor or the two open City Council seats had until 4 p.m. on Aug. 15 to file the necessary paperwork at Seminole City Hall.
In announcing the conclusion of the city’s filing period, City Manager Ann Toney-Deal noted that the absence of any contested races meant “the city of Seminole will not have the need, or expense, of a municipal election this year.”
City Clerk Ann Marie Mancuso said the estimated savings to the city amounts to less than $3,000, plus the saved cost of some legal ads. The savings would have been closer to $30,000 if it were a year of standalone local elections.
Council members Chris Burke and Trish Springer were reelected last year without opposition. Council members Roger Edelman and Tom Christy won’t be up for reelection until next year.