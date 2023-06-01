North 2 South to play at First Friday
SEMINOLE — First Friday Seminole will present the North 2 South Band on Friday, June 2, at Seminole City Center on the main street in front of Studio Movie Grill.
The event will include a raffle with more than $1,000 in prizes. Raffle proceeds will benefit the Seminole Lake Rotary Club’s Red Sled initiative and the Irish 31 iCare Foundation and Cheers to Public Service Initiative.
Bring your own chairs. No coolers or outside food or beverages will be allowed.
Seminole Kiwanis to host family fishing
SEMINOLE — The Kiwanis Breakfast Club of Seminole will host the second of four Family Fun Fishing events on Saturday, June 3, at Taylor Park.
Family Fun Fishing runs from 8 to 11 a.m. and is free for children up to 14 years of age. The Kiwanis Club will provide the bait and fishing poles, but youngsters are welcome to bring their own gear.
Prizes will be awarded for the first fish caught, most fish caught, smallest fish caught and the first, second and third largest fish caught.
Water or juice will be offered. Books will be given out to participants as part of the club’s “Just 1 Book” program promoting literacy. Donations are welcome and used to help offset the cost of our bait.
Bay First Bank will provide various giveaways.
For additional information, call the Kiwanis Seminole Breakfast Club, Leah Hoffman at 727-873- 7852.
Stavinga makes Cedarville Dean’s List
CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Abigail Stavinga of Seminole was named to the spring 2023 Dean's List at Cedarville University.
Stavinga is majoring in theater.
Students on the dean’s list make a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.