SEMINOLE — If an apple a day can keep the doctor away, can a cup of tea keep your stress at bay?
Danielle Kelleher, owner of The Herbal Apothecary, thinks so.
The Herbal Apothecary, located in the Portobello Square Shopping Center in Seminole, specializes in all-natural, eco-friendly herbal teas, face and body products, laundry supplies, dental care and custom-made soap.
Motherhood is what spurred the Seminole native to look into natural, holistic products.
“I wanted to have natural products for them,” Kelleher said.
But it wasn’t until around five years ago that she turned her attention to herbs.
“I really liked learning about how they can help you with their properties versus something over the counter,” Kelleher said. “If your kids get into your face wash or a cleaner, you’re calling poison control. With a lot of my products, you don’t have to do that.
“It’s not going to taste good, but they’re not going to die from it,” she continued.
Kelleher opened an Etsy shop with her sister in 2020, selling crystals, tarot, resin art and tinctures. When Kelleher decided to open a storefront in December of 2022, she shifted her focus to medicinal herbs.
“For me, it really is about mind and body wellness,” she said.
Kelleher specializes in whole herb products in her teas, poultices and tinctures.
“When you keep an herb intact, it doesn’t release properties until you start breaking down, which is generally through hot water,” she said. “These just hit different because you are getting it in its purity, rather than it being cut and sifted in processing plants. Then, all that goodness and purity sits on a shelf. So, when you get chamomile tea, you’re probably getting its lowest effectiveness because of that.”
Kelleher said that most of her clients are women and mothers, looking for help to alleviate anxiety, depression and anxiety.
“We work on things that help calm them,” she said. “We look for things that are nervine, adaptogenic and nootropic herbs for brain health.”
Kelleher creates her own tea blends, but also works with customers to figure out works best for them.
When helping clients, Kelleher said she always urges them to check with their doctors before starting any health-related regimen.
“I’m not prescribing anything,” she said. “Always check with your doctor.”
It was her need to find a better face wash for herself that ultimately lead Kelleher to branching off into other products.
“My face was always flaring, and I thought that I just had sensitive skin,” she said. “But then, I started doing my own, I was afraid by face was going to freak out. But it didn’t. And a light bulb went off in my head. My skin is just sensitive to the chemicals in the products.”
In addition to herbal teas, the store offers a variety of other natural products, including bath products, shower spray and scrubs, laundry detergent, body oil, room spray, custom soap and diaper rash treatment.
“Things I don’t make, I try to source from other women-owned businesses,” Kelleher said. “I try to stay as local as possible.”
Kelleher also strives to be as eco-friendly as possible. She limits plastic use to items used in the shower. All products in glassware can be returned to the store and refilled at a discount, Kelleher said.
The Herbal Apothecary also has an event space, where she has held essential oil, tea crafting and candle-making classes.
Of all the services she offers, Kelleher said she most enjoys helping others feel better.
“I like helping people,” she said. “They come in when they don’t feel well or want to feel better. Literally, if I could do this for free, I would.”
For more information about The Herbal Apothecary, visit www.theherbalapothecaryfl.com.