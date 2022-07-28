Friends Shoppe to reopen Aug. 8
SEMINOLE — The Friends Shoppe at the Seminole Community Library will be closed through Sunday, Aug. 7, while new carpet is installed in the library. The Friends Shoppe will reopen to normal hours on Monday, Aug. 8.
Library to host magic show
SEMINOLE — An "End of Summer Magic Show" will be presented at the Seminole Community Library at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 30. Special guest Cesar Damico will regale with interactive and funny magic. The show is for all ages. It is free and no registration is required.
Dance Party to provide lessons
SEMINOLE — Carol Baker, a Seminole dance instructor, will host a Third Friday Night Dance Party Aug. 19 at the Peacock Center, 8324 112th St., Seminole.
Dance lessons will begin at 6 p.m. and the Dance Party will run from 7-9 p.m. Cost to participate is $10 per person and no partner is needed to attend. Guests are welcome to bring a dish.
Contact Baker at 727-798-3660 or email her at cbvideo1@aol.com for more information.
Chamber schedules events
SEMINOLE — The Greater Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a number of events for the coming weeks.
• Business After Hours, Aug. 4, 5-7 p.m. — Fluff Animal Rescue, 9400 Seminole Blvd., Seminole. Network with other business leaders outside the office and off the clock. Food, networking and after-five drinks. Register online at www.myseminolechamber.com or contact the chamber at 727-392-3245.
• Chamber 101: A Primer to Maximize your Membership, Aug. 9, 9-10 a.m. — Seminole Chamber of Commerce, 9200 113th St., Seminole. Learn what your chamber membership can do for you and your business. Register online at www.myseminolechamber.com or contact the chamber at 727-392-3245.
• Ribbon Cutting, Aug. 11, 10 a.m. — Bardmoor Promenade, 10801 Starkey Road, Suite 22, Seminole. Welcome Premier Martial Arts to the Seminole business community!
