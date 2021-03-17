SEMINOLE — After a year of waiting, Joey Krehbiel is back on the mound and ready to pitch, this time for his hometown team.
The 28-year-old Seminole Warhawk graduate received a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training with the Tampa Bay Rays in Port Charlotte as a relief pitcher. For Krehbiel (pronounced KRAY-bull), he hoped to someday play for a team he watched growing up in Seminole.
“In the back of my head, I was really hoping that the Rays would be the only team that I would sign with,” said Krehbiel. “It meant so much if I got it.”
When he arrived at Charlotte Sports Park and took a look around, it became a reality.
“I kind of sat back in my locker and thought, ‘Wow, this is the real thing.’ When I saw a Rays logo or something similar, that really opened my eyes.”
Last season, he played Triple-A for the Minnesota Twins. But when the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the minor league season, he was sidelined. During the offseason he and his agent, Loren Pincus, began discussions with various teams, including the Rays.
Then on Feb. 8, Pincus called with some news.
“When I looked at my phone, it was one of those gut feelings,” he said. “I was thinking this was going to be really good news or really bad news. As excited as I get, when I heard it was good, I was definitely jumping up and down.”
In 2011, Krehbiel was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels as a pitcher. From there, he was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks and spent time in Triple-A before making his MLB debut in 2018. In his minor league career, he holds a 16-25 record with 4.07 ERA and 537 strikeouts.
After last season was canceled, he came back to Seminole to condition and take some time off.
“For the first month or two I was still throwing every day and working out. I also started my offseason training earlier,” he said. “But when they started back up and I wasn’t one of the guys that had to go back right away, I kind of told myself, ‘Right now, why not take advantage of being in Florida during the summer?’”
He also decided to help out with the Warhawks fall baseball team, the Seminole Nats. When Seminole’s pitching coach, Jordan Doyle, asked him to come watch a game, he kept coming back again and again. He soon took on an assistant coach role, but made it clear that the players not call him “Coach Krehbiel.”
“I was there every day doing what I could,” he said. “I feel like it’s my duty giving back to the team with my knowledge that I have with pitching. Which I think is pretty cool.”
Seminole Warhawks head coach Adam Moravick said having him around brought an amazing alumni connection to the team.
“Joey is one of the most generous people I know,” said Moravick. “Everyone loved having him around the program in the fall, especially the players. They look up to him.”
Now with the Rays, he is hoping for the chance to play alongside fellow Seminole Warhawks teammate and friend Brett Phillips.
“It’s exciting for sure,” said Krehbiel. “If I make the 40-man roster, the possibility of getting on the field and playing alongside him would be awesome.”
So far, he’s off to a good start with spring training. As a relief pitcher, he’s already pitched two innings with four strikeouts. With the regular season starting soon, he wants to do what he can to get the Rays back in the postseason.
“Whatever it is I can do, whether I pitch 100 innings or one inning, I just want to help them get back there and help them finish what they started last year,” he said.