SEMINOLE — First Friday Seminole will celebrate the 53rd anniversary of Woodstock on Aug. 5, from 6 to 9 p.m., at Seminole City Center, 11201 Park Blvd. N.
Seminole City Center and The Rotary Club of Seminole Lake invite one and all to relive that famous festival.
The night will feature Peace of Woodstock who will take you on a musical journey from the acoustic opening act of the Woodstock experience, Richie Havens, through the closing moments of the festival with the explosive, electric sounds of Jimi Hendrix. Also featured are songs from Crosby, Stills, and Nash, The Who, Janis Joplin, Sly and the Family Stone, Joe Cocker, Arlo Guthrie, Country Joe McDonald, Santana, the Jefferson Airplane, and others.
Most of the members of Peace of Woodstock grew up playing together in various bands around the Tampa Bay area, followed by many years extensively touring most of the U.S. and parts of Europe with many top groups and recognizable names in the rock world.
The celebration will come to life on Seminole City Center’s main street in front of Studio Movie Grill. The event will also feature a variety of merchants, food, and prizes.
Attendees are asked to wear their best hippie attire and bring their own chairs. Coolers are not allowed, and food and drinks will be available for purchase from Seminole City Center tenants and vendors. Vendors other than Seminole City Center tenants are not permitted at this time.
Call Gerry Cachia at 727-423-9825 or email gerry@williamclare.com for more information.