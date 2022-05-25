Scholarship certificate
Cassidy Fruit, a senior at Seminole High School, displays a certificate acknowledging her $2,500 STAR scholarship from Philanthropic Educational Organization Chapter HK of Seminole. The scholarship was given in recognition of her demonstrated excellence in leadership, extracurricular activities, community service, academics and potential for success. Cassidy is the daughter of John and Cheryl Fruit.
Freedom Square recognized
SEMINOLE – Freedom Square of Seminole has been recognized as a 2022-23 Best Senior Living Community by U.S. News & World Report.
The magazine said Freedom Square gained the “Best” status by achieving the highest possible rating for memory care. U.S. News made its determination from consumer satisfaction surveys administered between March 2021 and February 2022, reflecting the viewpoints of more than 200,000 current residents and family members of residents living in thousands of senior living communities nationwide.
The surveys evaluated factors such as community and activity, food and dining, caregiving, and management and staff for nearly 2,500 communities in the continental U.S. and Hawaii.
Friday Night Dance Parties
Carol Baker, a Seminole dance instructor, will begin hosting a Friday Night Dance Party on June 17.
This monthly series will be held the third Friday of each month at the Peacock Center in the Seminole Garden Apartments complex.
Dance lessons will be at 6 p.m. and the dance party will run from 7-9pm.
Cost to participate is $10 a person; no partner is needed to attend. Light refreshments will be provided.
Baker is the owner of Carol Baker School of Dance. She has more than 25 years of ballroom dance experience and has been teaching ballroom dance since 1995.
Seminole Gardens is located at 8275 113th St. For information, call 727-798-3660 or email cbvideo1@aol.com.
Grab Bag Book Sale
The Friends Shoppe at the Seminole Community library will offer a Surprise Grab Bag Book Sale with six paperback books for $3 the week of June 5-June 11, while supplies last. The genre of paperbacks will be identified on each of the surprise grab bags. Shop hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. 4 p.m.; and Sunday 1-5 p.m.
The next Sunday Musicale at the library will be June 12, 3-4 p.m. Learn about classical music and listen to a few iconic pieces performed by a talented pianist. Rene Massey will perform "Classics Lite
Chamber readies events
SEMINOLE – The Greater Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a number of events for the coming weeks.
June 2 – Business After Hours, 5-7 p.m., Barry Scarr Acentria Insurance, 8200 113th St. N, Ste. 20. Members and the local business community are invited to attend. Register online at www.myseminolechamber.com or contact the Chamber at 727-392-3245
June 14 – Chamber 101 – A Primer to Maximize your Membership, 9-10 a.m., Seminole Chamber of Commerce 9200 113th St. Members and prospective members can attend and learn what your Chamber membership can do for you and your business. Register online at www.myseminolechamber.com or contact the Chamber at 727-392-3245
June 22 – Quarterly Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., SPC Conference Center 9200 113th St. Meet author Trey Taylor, CEO of Taylor Insurance and author of “A CEO Only Does Three Things.” Register online at www.myseminolechamber.com or contact the Chamber at 727-392-3245
Vacation Bible School
SEMINOLE – Aldersgate United Methodist Church is offering current kindergarten to sixth grade students a space themed "NORB-E" Vacation Bible School Sunday, May 29, through Friday, June 3, from 6-8 p.m. each evening. Kids will encounter an "out-of-this-world" mission to discover God's glory.
To sign up, text VBS to 727-391-0218 for each child participating. This event is free.
For more information, email Kaitlyn Skinner, Children's Director, at kskinner@aldersgate.com .
