SEMINOLE — City Council members donned green eye shades for their latest bimonthly meeting, adding 11% more spending to the city’s fiscal 2023 budget and approving some adjustments to the Seminole Firefighters’ Municipal Pension Trust Fund.
In that first bit of accounting, Council on March 28 added $3 million to the FY23 spending plan to cover several planned outlays, most involving infrastructure repairs and upgrades. That brings the city’s total projected outlay through next September to almost $29.4 million.
The action won’t affect the city tax rate, as it involves surplus funds carried over from the previous year’s budget.
City Finance Director Allison Broihier said more than $2 million of the surplus comes via the city’s Capital Improvements Plan fund, essentially a pool of money set aside for emergency contingencies. The balance of the surplus involves expenditures budgeted last year for projects still ongoing at the end of fiscal 2022.
“We do this carry-forward budget amendment every year (but) this year’s total is slightly higher than in the past,” Broihier told Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Council approved the budget-amendment ordinance on first reading by a 7-0 vote. Council members will vote for a second and final time on the matter at their next meeting on April 11.
As for the pension fund, council members also voted unanimously to approve an amendment confirming reductions in the maximum employee contribution to the fund, first from a current 12% to a rate of 11% on Oct. 1 and then to just 10% on Oct. 1, 2024. The reductions were negotiated in the city firefighters’ most recent collective bargaining agreement, approved by Council in May.
And in another measure passed without dissent, Council awarded a $286,000 contract to Air Mechanical & Service Corp. to replace the air handlers and condensers of a 10-year-old heating and air conditioning system at Seminole Fire Rescue’s Station 29. The Tampa-based contractor was low bidder on the contract.
Additionally, City Manager Ann Toney-Deal recommended — and council members approved — appointing Human Resources Director Erica Ottmann as a city administrative officer.
The action was taken so that Ottmann can serve as acting city manager in the event Toney-Deal might require a temporary absence or incur a performance-hindering disability. The city’s former community development director, Mark Ely, had held that designation until his retirement last year.
Nonprofit grants
A representative of Pinellas Safe Harbor, a homeless shelter in Clearwater operated by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, picked up a $2,500 check at the council meeting as part of the city’s annual grants program for area nonprofits. Last month, Council handed over a check for the same amount to Pinellas Hope, a Clearwater shelter program operated by Catholic Charities.
Other grants distributed at the latest council meeting included a $1,000 award to the Seminole Historical Society and a $750 check for St. Petersburg-based Keep Pinellas Beautiful, which operates litter-cleanup programs through the area.