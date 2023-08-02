SEMINOLE — The Greater Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce has scheduled the following events:
• Business After Hours, Sept. 7, 5-7 p.m. — Suncoast Advertising, at the Chamber office, 9200 113th St, Seminole. This event is open to all members of the Chamber as well as non-members. Register online at www.myseminolechamber.com or contact the Chamber at 727-392-3245.
• Ribbon Cutting, Sept. 19, 11 a.m. — Bardmoor Insurance, 11590 Seminole Blvd, Suite C1, Seminole.
Welcome Cindy Perry, Bardmoor Insurance, to the Seminole business community. Register online at www.myseminolechamber.com or contact the Chamber at 727-392-3245