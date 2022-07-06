SEMINOLE — It was mostly about the meeting after the meeting for the City Council last week.
At its June 28 meeting, the council voted unanimously to authorize the city manager to spend $80,525 to replace a 17-year-old marine rescue boat and trailer with a new model from Pro Marine of St. Petersburg. The routine expenditure — the night’s sole agenda item — took just 15 minutes to approve and after some brief city housekeeping the gavel came down to mark an adjournment.
Then the council reconvened under its designation as the city’s auditor selection committee, with council member Roger Edelman as committee chair. Over the next two hours, the committee heard from three accounting firms regarding its budget-auditing needs for the next five years.
One of them — Wells, Houser & Schatzel of St. Petersburg — has been providing those services for more than 20 years. But its most recent auditing contract is set to expire and a request for proposals was issued for the next five years, as stipulated under beefed-up state regulations passed in 2019.
“I’m thrilled that we received proposals from three eminently qualified firms,” city Finance Director Allison Broihier said prior to the firms’ presentations.
“Having served as the city’s auditors, we believe that we have proven our ability to provide the auditing services and client assurance services that the city is requesting,” Wells Houser stated in its latest proposal.
The proposed fee for annual auditing services over five years would be $153,000, plus add-ons if needed.
Another firm, Mauldin & Jenkins of Bradenton noted its regional scope and experience serving other Florida municipalities such as Tarpon Springs, Naples, Haines City and others. Its basic five-year fee would be $165,000.
Carr, Riggs & Ingram of Tampa, the third firm seeking the auditing contract, said its current government clients include various Pinellas County entities such as the city of Treasure Island. Its basic five-year fee would be $179,300.
“We are a large regional firm with a small-firm feel,” said John Brielmaier, a firm partner.
Afterwards, the committee ranked the firms in order of preference with the aim of council voting to award the contract to one of them, likely at one of its July meetings. Wells Houser was the committee’s top recommended pick, followed by Carr Riggs and Mauldin & Jenkins.
At its June 14 meeting, the council received a year-end report from Wells Houser confirming the city was debt-free on Sept. 30, the end of FY 2021.
City staff currently is finalizing a proposed budget for FY 2023, which will be circulated ahead of a July budget workshop. Public hearings on the new millage rate and budget will take place in September, when council members must approve a fiscal plan prior to the Oct. 1 start of the next fiscal year.
City Manager Ann Toney-Deal recently told council members she anticipates no need for a millage rate increase.
Valor update
The high-profile Valor Preserve project continues to fly a bit under the public radar. But it did come up for brief discussion after two area residents asked for an update during the public comments portion of the latest council meeting.
It was the first time since a review board approved the project’s sole variance request that the council or staff has remarked publicly on the proposed affordable housing development. City staff now needs to determine whether Valor Preserve site plans meet all other city code requirements.
Replying to the residents, City Manager Ann Toney-Deal noted the latest version of the project — filed several months after the council rejected a previous version — was designed by Pinellas Housing Authority and development partner Norstar with an eye toward eliminating any need for a council-approved development plan. But the question remains of whether they have succeeded, and the development partners have been communicating with the city over various site plan details.
“It’s not a quick process,” Toney-Deal said.