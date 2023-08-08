SEMINOLE —On July 29, the Kiwanis Breakfast Club served 280 hotdogs along with chips and other treats to Special Olympics athletes, coaches and volunteers at the Long Center in Clearwater during the Hillsborough and Pinellas County swimming competition.
The Nutrition Team from Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital once again partnered with the Kiwanis Club and provided a healthy dessert.
The Kiwanis Breakfast Club of Seminole has been preparing and serving a free lunch at Special Olympics competitions for 37 years.