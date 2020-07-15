SEMINOLE — The coronavirus pandemic has crippled or even closed many businesses, but Sprouts Farmers Market is not one of them.
In fact, the grocer that focuses on fresh and organic products is expanding and chose Seminole for its newest store, which opened Wednesday, July 15.
The more than 32,000-square-foot store is at 7263 Seminole Blvd., which is between Burlington and TJ Maxx at Seminole Plaza, and will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Sprouts spokeswoman Kalia Pang said the Seminole location will help meet the growing demand in a Pinellas County market that already features two other stores in Clearwater and Palm Harbor.
“We know there’s an increasing need for access to healthy groceries in the area,” Pang said July 10. “Ever since we started opening in Florida around the Seminole, Tampa area, locals have really grown to know Sprouts and trust Sprouts for providing healthy products.”
Sprouts is hoping to fill a gap in the organic foods market after Earth Fare closed all of its stores, including its Oldsmar site and 24,000-square-foot location at Seminole City Center, in February. Earth Fare’s closure also came on the heels of Lucky’s Market filing for bankruptcy and closing most of its stores, including its one in St. Petersburg.
And, unlike many other businesses, the pandemic has helped Sprouts’ bottom line.
Net sales for the first quarter of 2020 were $1.6 billion, a 16% increase compared to the same period in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic also increased demand dramatically during the latter part of the quarter, boosting net sales by about $146 million.
Pang said one of the reasons the Phoenix-based Sprouts has succeeded where others have failed is its accessible atmosphere.
“I think what makes Sprouts stand out and what has gained a bit of the following in the area is kind of the approachability of the stores and the products,” she said, noting that produce is at the center of the store that also includes a larger bulk section and vitamins and supplements department.
Pang said the store’s 100-plus team members are another draw to customers.
“Even though Sprouts may be different to some shoppers, what really sets Sprouts apart, in addition to the welcoming environment, is our team members who go through extensive training and ongoing education to make sure they can help shoppers find the products they’re looking for, help them navigate the store,” she said.
Safety first
The pandemic has also led to more training for employees, who are required to wear masks.
“We’re definitely taking more precautions and some extra training for our team members to make sure we can open up and provide a safe environment for our team members and shoppers to be in,” she said. “So we are taking extra measures to make sure sanitation is increased at the store. We promote social distancing throughout the store, so encouraging people to keep that 6-foot distance, which is about two carts’ length.”
Stores have installed Plexiglass barriers at registers to add protection for team members and customers.
“We’re finding that people are kind of getting used to it (the safety precautions),” she said. “The store is really nice and open and airy, so it’s easy to practice that social distancing throughout our stores.”
Pang added Sprouts is committed to “zero waste,” so the Seminole store will donate unsold and edible groceries to Feeding Tampa Bay through the grocer’s Food Rescue program. The Sprouts Healthy Community Foundation also offers grants to local organizations to focus on nutrition access and education. In 2019, for instance, Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful received a grant for $25,000.
To celebrate the new store, each shopper on opening day will receive a free reusable shopping bag with purchase. Local customers can also enter to win a $500 Sprouts gift card by visiting sprouts.com/seminole.
“We’re expecting a lot of excited shoppers, but of course we’re going to make sure everybody is safe,” Pang said.