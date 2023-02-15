SEMINOLE — Since the start of his coaching career, baseball coach Adam Moravick has always laid the groundwork for a successful baseball season.
When he became the Seminole Warhawks head coach in 2019, he wanted to bring consistency and stability to the program while also honoring the team’s legacy. He believed to make student athletes better disciples of the game, it starts with hard work on and off the field with absolutely no shortcuts.
Now in his 20th consecutive season as a coach in Pinellas County, he’s used that philosophy and achieved three winning seasons with Seminole.
“With each season, we have to be hard working, blue collar and tough,” said Moravick. “Play the game hard and play the game the right way. We must get better each and every day.”
When the 2022 season ended, new improvements had to be implemented. That started when the Seminole Nats fall baseball teams were put together. This would be the chance for Moravick and his coaching staff to see which players would be possible candidates on the varsity squad and bring wins.
“Through the Nats, we worked on building team culture and chemistry. We also worked on getting stronger both mentally and physically.”
The 23 players were selected for the varsity roster on Jan. 26 following a three-day tryout.
In that roster, the 2023 senior class includes Tyler Saunders, Jackson Graden, Zach Pincince, Cameron Cooper, Preston Fedorek, Luke Carey, and Christian Neu.
Warhawk seniors Saunders and Graden have both committed to continue the academic and baseball careers in college. Saunders committed to Coastal Alabama Community College and Graden committed to Polk State College. Junior Alex Espaillat committed to Alabama State University.
“All three young men are very hard workers and are very deserving of their commitments,” Moravick said. “I am very proud of them. All three are very strong students in the classroom academically.”
Before the season starts, fans will notice changes to the Warhawks’ baseball diamond, Brinker Field. New grass was added around the infield as well as the pitching mound. A new windscreen was added to the outfield fence donning the names of alumni that made it to the MLB.
For Moravick, the alumni are an integral part of the Warhawk baseball legacy of greatness.
“We are very proud of our alumni. They are always welcome back here at Brinker Field. We embrace our history and our traditions. They would be proud of how hard these players are working. When they come to a game, they would be excited to watch.”
Several Seminole baseball alumni are on Moravick’s coaching staff. These include Keith Stegbaurer (Class of 1999), Shaun Starnes (Class of 2008), Rey Rodriguez (Class of 2015) and Ben Botham (Class of 2016). Former Seminole Warhawks head coach Rick Chapman returns as the pitching coach.
“Having four former players on staff is incredible. They have years of experience, knowledge and discipline and know how to win and teach the kids,” he said.
Rounding out his coaching staff are coaches Vinny Capatani, John Riley, Jeff Albinson, and Elijah Moravick.
For senior Tyler Saunders, it has been an unforgettable journey from freshmen to senior year.
“I’m looking forward to one last ride with my brothers I came into high school with,” said Saunders. “We want to prove to the (Pinellas) county that Seminole baseball is legit.”
Opening day for the Seminole Warhawks is Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m. for the Nate Richardson Preseason Classic at Brinker Field.
Warhawk Home Games this season will include:
Feb. 15: Pinellas Park
Feb.16: Lakewood
Feb. 20-25: Steve Georgiadis Memorial Baseball Tournament
Feb. 28: St. Pete Catholic
March 2: Shorecrest Prep
March 3: Boca Ciega
March 7: Countryside
March 10: IMG Academy Silver
March 14: Calvary Christian
March 23: Dunedin
March 24: Lakewood
March 28: Tarpon Springs
April 4: Osceola
April 20: St. Pete
April 24: Largo
April 27: IMG Academy White
May 1-4: 5A District 10 tournament.