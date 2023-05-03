SEMINOLE — The City Council has voted to commit more than $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan funds to road paving, stormwater management and improvements to two city parks.
Council members approved the move in a 7-0 vote at their bimonthly meeting on April 25.
The latest ARPA drawdowns — part of a total $9.4 million in federal pandemic-recovery largesse awarded the city — are topped by almost $499,000 in work to be performed under the city’s Pavement Management Plan. Another $437,000 is tagged for stormwater system analysis, repairs and improvements.
Some $235,000 involves work at two recreational facilities — Waterfront Park, the city’s newest park project, and Blossom Lake Park, a pocket park enjoying a series of recent improvements. And roughly $71,000 of the total is for the purchase of equipment for various city departments.
ARPA is a $1.9 trillion economic-stimulus package passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden in 2021. Including the latest council action, Seminole so far has drawn down more than $4 million of its share of ARPA funds during the past two fiscal years.
“We like the feds tonight,” Mayor Leslie Waters quipped after the council vote.
The projects involved are already afoot or even completed, using other funding sources. A city budget amendment soon will be considered by council to supplant those other budget sources with the now-committed ARPA monies.
The city has more than $5.3 million still to use from its total ARPA allotment and has until the end of calendar year 2026 to do so.
Incensed over stink
Also at the meeting, council members grilled a pair of Pinellas County Utilities representatives about a long-running problem with odors around its Pump Station 16, located near Home Depot on Park Boulevard — and just a short, wind-swept hop from Waterfront Park.
Told that a $4.9 million rebuild of the pump station currently in progress won’t be completed until 2027 due to budget constraints, council members, well, raised a big stink.
“The businesses around there deserve better, and the city of Seminole deserve better,” Mayor Leslie Waters said.
“That lift station is an embarrassment to businesses who have to put up with that stench,” Vice Mayor Roger Edelman said.
“2027 is not acceptable,” said council member Jim Olliver. “We need a plan B. Frankly, I’m stunned.”
The Public Works reps stressed that odor-abatement work that’s part of the rebuild should be completed much sooner. But council member Trish Springer, who raised the subject of the pump station’s stench at the last council meeting, noted such assurances have been issued before with little evidence of progress.
Work on the station rebuild began in 2019.
No vacancy ads
Among other actions on the evening, the council voted unanimously to approve new guidelines governing how appointments to city boards and committees are made.
One key change: Applicants will be attracted strictly through word of mouth, without the usual newspaper notices of board and committee openings.
Another new rule stipulates that only city residents should be appointed, though Seminole’s current board and committee members are exempted from the provision.
Council also voted, without dissent, to approve lien releases that had been in place for a pair of properties — 10824 Valencia Ave. and 11756 Saree Court. To secure the lien releases, owners agreed to pay code-violation fines leveled against the properties of $6,500 and $4,250, respectively.
Council members also heard a quarterly update report by the Greater Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce. One key statistic touted by the chamber’s executive director, Randi Nash-Ortiz, shows that membership retention during the first three months amounted to a healthy 98%.
Council stipulated the need for detailed quarterly reports when it awarded the latest of its annual $20,000 grants to the chamber in December.
Staff kudos
At the start of the meeting, the council honored three key members of city staff with proclamations detailing their achievements.
Finance Director Allison Broihier was spotlighted for receiving a certificate of excellence from the Government Finance Officers Association. That makes for 24 consecutive years the organization has awarded such a distinction to the city’s finance department.
Public Works Director Rodney Due was thanked for securing a 22nd straight Tree City designation by the Arbor Day Foundation, recognizing the city’s work to preserve and add to its tree population during the past year.
And City Clerk Ann Marie Mancuso — whom Toney-Deal dubbed “my right hand” — was thanked for all of her efforts, as the city proclaimed the first week of May as “Municipal Clerks Week.”
Just before the meeting ended, paramedics were called due to a health incident involving Springer and dangerously high blood pressure. She was taken to HCA Florida Medical Center, where she was reported to be “stable” and doing well the next day.
The council’s next meeting is set for Tuesday, May 9, at 6 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.