SEMINOLE — City Council members approved the purchase of two pavilions for Waterfront Park, located on Park Boulevard next to Home Depot, on Feb. 11.
The city will expend capital improvement project funds for the approximately $159,000 purchase.
Some of these funds were provided to the city as part of a $200,000 grant from the Land and Water Conservation Fund designated for the development of Waterfront Park, said City Manager Ann Toney-Deal. Elements covered by this grant include a nature observation boardwalk, waterfront access trail, picnic facility and landscaping. The city is also required to match the grant.
The Waterfront Park’s master plan includes the eventual purchase of a second pavilion, which would be funded solely by the city. As the manufacturing costs of these pavilions and similar structures rises, the vendor, Rep Services Inc., agreed “to honor the price of the first pavilion if we bought two,” Toney-Deal said.
This saves approximately $20,000 on “something we will eventually be buying anyway,” she added.
At the same meeting, councilors also approved the approximately $167,000 purchase of updated audio equipment for council chambers from AVI-SPL, Inc.
The original equipment for the council chambers, the workroom and the control booth at Seminole City Hall was purchased in 2004.
Councilors also voted to replace and restore the roof of the Fleet Maintenance building. It was last reroofed during the summer of 2000.
The roof leaks during heavy rain, Toney-Deal said, adding, “This is a roof that has exceeded its life.”
TarHeel Roofing, Inc. of St. Petersburg will do the roof replacement and restoration project, which will cost the city about $127,000.