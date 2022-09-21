SEMINOLE — The city’s finalized budget for fiscal 2023 budget got its first public hearing, looking much like the original proposal and requiring no hike in millage despite a 13% increase in expenditures from the previous fiscal year.
On Sept. 14, council members voted 6-0 to forward the final plan for a second public hearing on Sept. 27, with all signs pointing to a speedy approval ahead of the Oct. 1 start of the new fiscal year. Council member Tom Christy was absent from the meeting.
On July 26, council members voted 4-0 –— there were three absentees that night — to cap the city millage rate at 2.4793 mills, or almost $2.48 for every $1,000 of assessed property value. That ensured a 16th consecutive year the city has avoided a rate increase, and city staff has recommended Council keep millage right there — a suggestion it appears likely to follow, though theoretically it could set millage a bit lower at its next meeting.
In its original form, the FY23 budget proposed $1.2 million for preliminary engineering and design work on recreation center improvements and $609,000 for street paving, the two biggest proposed expenditures. In the final budget, the rec center design costs are set at almost $2.4 million due to higher estimates of what’s needed, while the street paving allotment is unchanged.
Council has yet to decide whether to renovate the current rec center or replace it. A complete rebuild would cost an estimated $20 million or more, but design work is the only part of that project expected to be completed in FY23 in any event.
The design work could begin as soon as June, once the city finalizes its recently launched recreation master plan process.
Bigger staff raises
Two other notable increases from the city’s initially proposed FY23 budget involve $75,200 to cover planned increases to city staff salaries and $17,800 in costs for work on a five- to 10-year strategic plan for the city.
The bump in staff pay comes from a decision to increase staff salary and merit raises to as much as 6% from a previous 4%. City Manager Ann Toney-Deal said the bigger raises are needed to keep the city’s pay plans competitive with other local municipalities.
The strategic planning expenditure had been expected to be covered in the fiscal 2022 budget. But now it will come under the FY23 plan after a two-day strategic planning retreat had to be cancelled in June when three members of the city’s delegation for the sessions came down with COVID-19 following a trip to Hollywood Beach for the Florida League of Cities convention.
The strategic-planning retreat, to be facilitated by a unit of St. Petersburg College and held on its Seminole campus, now is expected to be held in October. Exact dates for the sessions still must be approved by Council.
In total, the final budget expenditures for FY23 come to $26.4 million, representing a 5% uptick from the budget proposed by city staff on July 1.
Last week, Toney-Deal and Finance Director Allison Boihier completed their review of the initial FY23 budget for any need to tweak the plan in light of late-breaking news on anticipated revenue or projected expenditures.
“This is one of the most important things we do all year,” Mayor Leslie Waters said of the multi-stage voting process for the millage rate and annual budget.
In the end, the FY23 budget represents a notable increase in spending from the previous fiscal year, but a compensating uptick is expected in revenue flowing into city coffers. That’s despite a big drop in anticipated grant money from federal pandemic-rescue funds, as spikes in various city taxes are forecast amid a recovering economy and higher property values.
The higher property values will trigger standardized boosts in property assessments. So most homeowners will see a small increase in their tax bills, despite the unchanged millage rate.